Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio at the weekend, rallied support of the people of Ogun West Senatorial District for the governorship ambition of the senator representing the senatorial district, Solomon Adeola Olamilekan otherwise known as Yayi.

Akpabio who led other 65 senators to Ilaro for the Yewa Cultural Festival 2023, harped on the need for the Yewa/Awori to produce the next governor in 2027.

According to the Senate President, Senator Adeola had facilitated many developmental projects to Ogun West and indeed, Ogun state and deserves to be appreciated.

He charged the people not to be deceived during the election period with peanuts and self interest.

He used the opportunity to charge the youths of Yewaland to support all good initiatives that would enhance the development of the area.

Akpabio who was conferred as the Aare Fiwagboye of Yewaland, added that they should shun all forms of vices, such as drug, kidnapping, banditry and others that may affect the development of the area.

He noted that it was high time for the people of Yewa to produce governor since the establishment of the state.

The Senate President further charged the mammoth crowd to support Yayi for his long standing governorship ambition in 2027.

He said, “I am very happy and the entire Senate is happy for the honour done to us by Yewa Traditional Council and we cherish it very well. Yewaland would be unconditionally developed from today. I am happy that the governor is here. I want to prophesize that those who have ears let them hear.

“This land has not produced a governor since the creation of Ogun State. And don’t forget that in the last election, these people came together and voted for you in everything and gave you their mandates and Yewa believes that I should whisper to you that, one good term deserves another”, he said.

Akpabio, who was the Chairman, at the Grand Finale of the 2023 Yewa Cultural Festival, lamented the deplorable condition of the Lagos-Abeokuta road as well as Papalanto-Ilaro road.

While noting that the state has the largest number of industries in the country and Yewaland has the highest number of the industries, Akpabio promised that, “best of the contractors will handle the reconstruction of the roads”.

He said, “when I was coming, I decided to pass through the Lagos-Abeokuta, Papalanto-Ilaro road, to feel the pains you people are facing on the road. I spent about two hours in holdup along Papalanto-Ilaro road because two tankers fell on the road. I really sympathize with you. I went through what you people are passing through on daily basis. I am giving Governor Abiodun the senate support in rehabilitation of these important roads.

On his part, Governor, Dapo Abiodun said the Yewa Cultural Festival celebration stands as a significant commercial activity that fosters economic integration and development among the Yewa people.

“It unites Yewas from diverse religious background, both at home and abroad. This celebration is rich in cultural displays, attracting various stakeholders in the arts, culture, and tourism industries. The showcasing of our cultural values during this festival has notably increase tourist interest and investor engagement in the State.

“Our administration recognizes the importance of promoting our cultural values and harnessing the longstanding potential of our people to stimulate indigenous economic enterprises, create job opportunities and ultimately i f be establish the state as a vibrant and sustainable tourism destination”, the governor stated.

The Olu of Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, called for unity among all sons and daughters of Yewaland, both home and abroad, stressing that “this is the only factor that can bring about desired development to this area”.

“Yewaland is one. There is no Yewa South or Yewa North. Don’t let us allow any form of division. Let’s make ourselves one. It is only through unity and oneness that we can achieve our desired development.

“I am impressed with the large turn out of Yewa indigenes from nooks and crannies of all the five local government areas in Yewaland”, the monarch submitted.

The President of the Senate and Governor Abiodun thereafter jointly laid the foundation for the extension and another wing of the Asade Agunloye Pavilion, Empire Field, Ilaro as facilitated by Senator Solomon Adeola Yayi.

Other dignitaries at the occasion are Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Senate Leader; Senator Aminu Tambuwal, former Governor of Sokoto State and formerSpeaker of House of Representative; Senator Adams Oshiomohle, former Governor of Edo State and Senator Sani Bello, former Governor of Niger State, among scores of other senators.