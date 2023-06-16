By EPHRAIM NWOSU

Ahead of the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier, Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro is expecting a difficult game when the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone take on Super Eagles at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Paynesville, Monrovia on Sunday.

When both teams met in the reverse fixture at Abuja last year, the Super Eagles had to struggle from a goal down to win 2-1.

On paper the Super Eagles are book makers overwhelming favorites to win the encounter, but the Portuguese born coach believes the Leone Stars could be a hard nut to crack.

The West African neighbors are in a tight situation, as they sit third in Group A of the qualifiers, four points behind second place. A win for them would revive their Nations Cup qualification hope, but a loss would effectively knock them out of the running.

“It will be a difficult game because in the last three games, we have drawn two and won one, which was in Abuja last year,” Peseiro said.

“Also, Sierra Leone has just one opportunity. They have to beat us. If they don’t, they are out.

“No one can say the result clearly, but we can only talk after 90 minutes will we know the result.

“Sierra Leone opened camp last Thursday, they started camp before us, it’s a good team. So we need to put in our best and our best concentration and play a collective game.”