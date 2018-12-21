“We call on ASUU and the Federal Government to quickly and gently resolve the lingering impasse that has led to the uncertainty in the education sectors.”

Romanus Ugwu and Agaju Madugba, Abuja

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised the alarm over the lingering industrial action embarked on by lecturers in tertiary institutions, particularly members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

According to the electoral umpire, if not speedily resolved, the strike is capable of truncating the 2019 general elections, especially the presidential polls scheduled for February 16.

National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who gave the warning at a one-day seminar on ‘Media and gender sensitive reporting in elections’ in Abuja, yesterday, pointed out that it was impossible for members of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) to provide all the ad hoc staff needs and requirements of the Commission.

“As you are all aware, Nigeria is 56 days away from the presidential and National Assembly elections. INEC is the constitutional, statutory and administrative driver of this particular process. But the commission is not the only player or stakeholder in the electoral process.”

While making appeal for the resolution of the strike, the INEC’s National Commissioner said: “For the 2019 general elections, INEC will recruit and deploy over one million ad hoc staff made up of lecturers from federal high institutions, members National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and students of tertiary institutions.