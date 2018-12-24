The 2019 budget estimate is based on oil price benchmark of USD60; crude oil production of 2.3m bpd, exchange rate of N305/$1; real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 3.01 percent and inflation rate of 9.98 percent. But the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, recently averred that the average rate of inflation in 2019 will not be less than 13.5 percent.

While N4.04 trillion is for recurrent expenditure, N2.03 trillion is for capital development. Also, N2.14 trillion is voted for domestic debt servicing, N120billion is for sinking fund and N492.3bn for statutory transfers. The budget deficit has been projected to decrease to N1.86trn or 1.3 percent of the GDP in 2019, from N1.95trillion projected for 2018.

The reduction, according to the president, is in line with government’s plans to progressively reduce deficit and borrowing. He was, however, short on the practical details of how the government intends to achieve this in the budget. Critics of the budget believe that a sharp decline in revenue generation could be the biggest challenge the budget will face in meeting its objectives. For instance, the Federal Government could only meet 50 percent of its projected revenues in 2018, and this could get even less in 2019 due to the fall in oil prices in the international market, currently at below $60 per barrel.

Given today’s reality, we have doubts over a successful implementation of the 2019 budget. While the $60 oil benchmark is too optimistic, the crude oil production of 2.3m bpd looks somewhat unachievable, because at no time in 2018 did Nigeria achieve 2 million bpd. The highest level was 1.9m bpd, in spite of relative peace in the Niger Delta region.

Therefore, there is urgent need to go beyond the hollow rituals of budget presentation and work towards improving our budget processes. So far, our budget preparations have been rather tardy. Over the years, this tardiness has negatively affected the passage of the budget by the lawmakers before the president can assent it. This has invariably affected effective implementation of the budget, especially the capital component. This can explain why our budget has not achieved more than 30 percent implementation.