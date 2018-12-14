This comes as the president indicated his intention to present the 2019 Appropriation Bill before a joint session of the National Assembly on December 19

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Anger boiled over at the House of Representatives yesterday as members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterparts squared up over comments credited to the Minister of Budget and Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, allegedly accusing the National Assembly of delaying the presentation of the 2019 budget by President Muhammadu Buhari. The lawmakers threatened to boycott the budget presentation by the President Muhammadu Buhari unless the minister apologised.

This is coming as President Buhari has indicated his intention to present the 2019 Appropriation Bill before a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 19.

At the commencement of yesterday’s plenary, the Speaker, Hon Yakubu Dogara, had read a letter from President Buhari informing the House of the planned presentation of the 2019 Appropriation Bill next week.

As soon as Dogara finished reading the letter, Hon Chika Adamu, a member of the APC from Niger State, raised a Point of Order. Citing Order 6, Rule 14 of the House Standing Rules, he said his privilege as federal lawmaker had been breached by the Minister of Budget and Planning.

According to him, Udoma had told journalists on Wednesday that the National Assembly was delaying the presentation of the 2019 budget by President Buhari, as the legislature was yet to fix a date for presentation of the budget.

Adamu said the minister’s comment portrayed members of the National Assembly in bad light and lowered their esteem before the public.

He demanded that Udoma be compelled to apologise to the House, as well as retract the comments.

“Mr. Speaker, you have just read the letter from the President. My privilege has been breached by the Minister of Budget and Planning. Yesterday, the minister said they were waiting for the House to give them a date. We did not receive any communication from Mr. President until today. We are responsible people. We came here on our integrity. I cannot take it. The minister must apologise to this House. I cannot take it any longer. It is not acceptable by this honourable House,” the lawmaker stated.