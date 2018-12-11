Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has warned against violent campaigns ahead the 2019 general elections in Bayelsa State.

The party, which urged supporters of the party to campaign ‘aggressively’ to persuade Bayelsans to vote candidates of the party, however, appealed to members of the party to shun acts of violence despite acts of provocation by opposing candidates.

Hon. Israel Sunny- Goli, representing Brass Constituency 1 in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, stated this while addressing cross-section of supporters at Nembe Ogbolomabiri and Opu-Nembe during the commissioning of his campaign offices and presentation of two branded campaign vehicles in the two communities.

The lawmaker said APC social contract with the people would ensure the party comes out tops at the 2019 elections.

Sunny-Goli, who is the APC candidate for the Nembe/Brass Federal constituency, explained that all attempts to link the APC to violent crimes would fail, adding that elections the party had won in the past in the state were without violence and the 2019 elections would not be an exception.

“We have come here to open our campaign office and to ask our members here that the campaign must be extremely vigorous.

“It must also be aggressive. Aggressive does not mean you have to be violent. Being aggressive means that you have to be bold to talk to people from today till 16th of February when we would be declared winner.”

The lawmaker in a closed door meeting with the Nembe-Se Divisional Council of Chiefs at the King Koko City Hall assured that he would work with relevant authorities and colleagues from the Green Chambers to ensure the completion of the Nembe-Brass road.

He promised that his four years at the Green Chamber would be used to usher in dividends of democracy for the people stressing that he would operate an all inclusive representation through regular consultation with the constituents and come up with policies and programmes that would address empowerment and infrastructural development.