Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday, declared that his administration would not embark on demolition of residents’ property in the name infrastructural development, if elected governor of the state.

Abiodun, who said he would not castigate the incumbent administration for demolishing several houses to pave way for road constructions, noted that demolition of property could only occur under his watch to ensure safety of human lives.

According to him, demolition of peoples’ houses would not only have psychological effect on the affected persons, but also have economic implications.

Abiodun stated these while addressing newsmen at the official presentation of his campaign manifesto, held in Iperu-Remo, Ogun State.

His words, “I want to assure our people that I won’t embark on demolition of people’s homes all because I want to construct road and carry out any infrastructural development.

READ ALSO: 2019 Peace Accord: Atiku, Duke, Ezekwesili absent

“This can only occur under my watch as governor if it has with safety of human lives such as flood.

“Though I wouldn’t want to blame the incumbent administration for embarking on demolition exercises because of infrastructure, but demolishing people’s houses could bring not only psychological trauma to the affected person, but also have economic implications. We will do infrastructures too, but not at the expense of people’s property,” he stated.

The governorship candidate, who was flanked at the event by his running mate, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the Director-General of Dapo Abiodun Campaign Organisation (DACO), Segun Adesegun and other party chieftains, however, expressed confidence that the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, will lead his campaign in the state.

He explained that the crisis rocking the party in the state as a result of the governorship primaries, will soon be over, adding the governor as leader of the party in the state will work for his victory at the poll in 2019.

While reeling out his programmes and plans for the state, Abiodun disclosed his administration will resucitate Olokola gas project and deep sea port, increase the internally generated revenue of the state by 50 percent within his first year in office, ensure transparent and accountable leadership as well as improving human capital development, particularly in the area of skills acquisition.

He added his administration will also focus on agriculture with the aim of making Ogun the food basket of Nigeria, submitting he will bring his private sector background into governace, if given the mandate come 2019.