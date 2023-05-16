From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The controversies over the leadership of the 10th National Assembly took a disturbing dimension as Forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) ex-legislators declared war against each other over the party’s decision to micro-zone the position of Senate President.

While one ex-lawmaker rejected the choice of the party’s leadership to anoint the former governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, as the incoming Senate President, other groups upheld the decision of the party.

Addressing media in Abuja on Wednesday, some members of the forum stated categorically that the Akpabio/Jubril Barau ticket as Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively, is not only a stabilisation team but also nationalistic not sectional as seen by many.

Reading from a prepared speech, the national chairman of the Forum of APC ex-legislators, and former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Babangida Nguroje, said: “We and other executive members from the six geopolitical zones including former Senators, former House of Representatives, former Principal Officers and members of States Houses of Assembly met in Abuja to review the ongoing issues concerning the elections of the presiding officers especially the Senate Presidency of the 10th Senate of Nigeria.

“The Forum commends the Nigerian citizens for voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC), the President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima during the presidential election of 25th February 2023.

“The Forum specifically commends the national leaderships of our party, ably led by Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman, members of the National Working Committee and leaders of our party across the board for not just zoning the position of the Senate President to the South-South but for micro zoning and identifying with Akpabio, and Barau as Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively of the 10th Senate of the National Assembly,” the Forum noted.

“Our position and reason are not farfetched but in whole support of the Senate standing rule 3, (2) 1, 11, 111 and IV which holds that the presiding officers shall be nominated as below: a former Senator, a returning or ranking Senator, a new Senator-elect in a situation where there are no ranking Senators.

“It is, therefore, good to note that Akpabio and Barau possess all these characteristics and qualities to lead the 10th Senate of the National Assembly. Consequently, in the interest of justice, equity and fairness, the Forum further notes the provision of Section 14 (3) of the Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) which state thus: the composition of the government of the federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria,” the Forum added.