– The Sun News
Latest
24th August 2018 - Zuma’s associates offered me $44m bribe – Key witness tells inquiry
24th August 2018 - Trump slams social media firms for ‘silencing millions’
24th August 2018 - Ondo first lady launches 2018 Summer Tennis Clinic for children
24th August 2018 - Killing: Irate youths burn Police Area Command Office in Osun
24th August 2018 - Ex-Rep, Christina Alaaga dumps APC for PDP
24th August 2018 - Bayelsa healthcare delivery is best in Nigeria — Dep. Governor
24th August 2018 - JUST IN: Herdsmen planning to kill me – Ortom cries out
24th August 2018 - Third Mainland Bridge closure: road users applaud agencies on smooth traffic
24th August 2018 - Okowa assents to bill prohibiting extortion, forceful entry into properties
24th August 2018 - Pupils develop “Made in Ikeja Mobile Games‘’
Home / World News / Zuma’s associates offered me $44m bribe – Key witness tells inquiry
BRIBE

Zuma’s associates offered me $44m bribe – Key witness tells inquiry

— 24th August 2018

NAN

A key witness in an inquiry into corruption in the South African government testified on Friday that he had been offered a 44 million dollar bribe by associates of former President Jacob Zuma, who threatened to kill him if he went public.

Former Deputy Finance Minister, Mcebisi Jonas’ shocking testimony implicates both Zuma’s close friends, the Guptas – an Indian business family – and his businessman son Duduzane Zuma.

Jonas says the Guptas offered him the position of finance minister and the 44 million dollar bribe if he agreed to essentially become their lackey and fire several officials.

READ ALSO Ondo first lady launches 2018 Summer Tennis Clinic for children

He alleged that they wanted to get rid of then Finance Minister, Nhlanla Nene, because he refused to approve a nuclear deal the president wanted.

The deputy minister says he was angered and refused the bribe, but Zuma later fired Nene anyway.

“At the end of the meeting, Mr Gupta repeated that they had information on me and if I suggested that the meeting had occurred, they would kill me,” he told the inquiry.

The meeting had been organised by Duduzane Zuma, a business partner of the Gupta brothers, who were in the room when it took place at the Indian family’s Johannesburg mansion.

“You must understand that we are in control of everything,” Jonas cited one of the Guptas as telling him, referring to the police, the state prosecutor and the national intelligence agency.

“The old man will do anything we tell him to do,” Jonas quoted one of the Gupta brothers as saying in reference to then-president Zuma.

The inquiry, which started on Monday and may run for months, is seen by many in South Africa as an indictment of the ruling African National Congress (ANC)- the party of Nelson Mandela which has been badly damaged by the scandals.

The inquiry, an effort to gather evidence for future prosecution, is investigating allegations of so-called ‘state capture,’ illicit influence over government appointments and tenders, corruption and fraud.

The ANC forced Zuma to resign in February in the wake of growing anger at a spate of scandals during his two terms in office.

Zuma and the Guptas deny any wrongdoing.

Zuma is also on trial in a long-running legal saga that dates back to 1999 over alleged kickbacks in a multibillion-dollar arms deal with a French company, Thales, which Zuma oversaw as vice president.

In 2007, Zuma was charged with 16 counts of racketeering, corruption, money laundering and fraud.

The charges – relating to 783 payments in relation to the Thales deal – were dropped before he assumed the presidency in 2009.

READ ALSO Trump slams social media firms for ‘silencing millions’

After years of legal challenges, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided Zuma – dubbed “the teflon president” for his ability to weather scandal after scandal – must face trial.

It is likely to drag on in court for years.

South Africa’s current President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has promised to clean up the ANC, supports the ‘state capture’ inquiry.

His Finance Minister, Pravin Gordhan, was in attendance on Friday.

Gordhan praised Jonas for his testimony, telling local media: “He is extremely brave … this is what a true patriot does.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IRATE

Killing: Irate youths burn Police Area Command Office in Osun

— 24th August 2018

NAN Irate youths on Friday set ablaze the Osun Police Area Command Office in Iwo in protest against the alleged killing of a resident by policemen suspected to be members of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad. An eyewitness said the victim, Nafiu Ayodele, who was a student of Osun Polytechnic, Iree, was allegedly hit by…

  • ALAAGA

    Ex-Rep, Christina Alaaga dumps APC for PDP

    — 24th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A former member of the House of Representatives for Gwer/Gwer West Federal Constituency, Hon. Christina Alaaga, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Alaaga, who led thousands of her supporters to dump the ruling party, said she was returning home after a few years of…

  • bayelsa

    Bayelsa healthcare delivery is best in Nigeria — Dep. Governor

    — 24th August 2018

    NAN The Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Rear Adm. Gboribiogha John-Jonal (rtd) has described Bayelsa Primary Healthcare Board as one of the best in Nigeria, in terms of healthcare delivery. John-Jonal made the remark during the inauguration of the healthcare board, in Bayelsa Secretariat on Friday in Yenagoa. According to him, the state in this period needed…

  • ORTOM

    JUST IN: Herdsmen planning to kill me – Ortom cries out

    — 24th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has again raised the alarm that Fulani herdsmen were planning to kidnap, torture and kill him. The claimed that the herdsmen’s plan is billed to be hatched along Makurdi-Lafia-Abuyja highway. Ortom disclosed this, on Friday, at an interactive session between the church, traditional institution and other…

  • Third Mainland

    Third Mainland Bridge closure: road users applaud agencies on smooth traffic

    — 24th August 2018

    NAN Motorists and other road users on Friday poured praises on traffic management agencies for sustaining smooth traffic flow, in spite of the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge. The 11.8km bridge was closed to traffic on Aug. 23 for maintenance. The closure had sparked fears that Lagos would face a traffic lock down. The…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share