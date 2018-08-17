It is an election viewed as a transition from the Mugabe era to a new opportunity to economically reconstruct Zimbabwe, renew its democratic promises, and put the country on a new path to progress and development.

When the votes were counted and tallied by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), President Emmerson Mnangagwa of the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF), the ruling party, had won 2,460,463 votes which amounted to 50.8 percent of the votes. Mr. Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance, the main opposition party, was credited with 2,147,436 votes which amounted to 44.3 per cent. In parliament, ZANU-PF won 34 seats to MD Alliance’s 25. However, a closer analysis showed that ZANU-PF had lost three seats in parliament whereas the MDC Alliance had gained four. Twenty three candidates ran for President. The third candidate to win the most votes ran under the auspices of the MDC-Tsvangarai, reflecting the schism which had developed within the party since the sudden death of the founder and leader of the MDC, Morgan Tsvangarai. He won 45,573 votes which was under 1 (one) per cent.

The international observers were generally satisfied that the election was free and fair and the results a true representation of the will of the Zimbabwean people. The European Union and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) signed off on the election. The campaign was hard fought, and got acrimonious on occasions, but it was violence-free until the results were officially announced whereat the MDC Alliance and Mr. Chamisa said he has evidence to show he had been cheated out of the presidential election. He, therefore, approached the Constitutional Court while protesters went into the streets where violence broke out as soldiers opened fire with live ammunitions on protesters leading to the death of six opposition protesters. The result was that the Mnangagwa inauguration which had been scheduled for August 12 was postponed till the resolution of the Chamisa petition challenging the results of the election. The Court has 14 days to make a decision, and it can order a rerun, award the election to Chamisa, or uphold the results. Its decision is final. Before then, opposition politician, Tendai Biti, had ran afoul of the law for announcing MDC victory without the authority of the ZEC. He fled to Zambia which refused him an asylum saying his grounds were weak.

