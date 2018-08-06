– The Sun News
Zimbabwe yet to set date for President-elect Mnangagwa’s inauguration – Spokesman

— 6th August 2018

NAN

Zimbabwean presidential spokesperson George Charamba has said the date for President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration will be set after the government is sure that there will not be any petition challenging the July 30 election result in court.

Charamba was responding to social media reports that inauguration would take place as early as Monday.

He told Monday’s Herald newspaper that the delay in announcing the inauguration date was in accordance with the law.

“Government does not announce its programs through the social media. If the date has been set we will announce. How do you know that there won’t be a challenge to the results?

“We wait for the seven days to lapse. If there is no legal challenge to the result then naturally we will announce the date,” he said.

Mnangagwa won the presidential election after polling 50.8 per cent of the vote against nearest rival Nelson Chamisa of the MDC-Alliance who polled 44.3 per cent.

READ ALSO Defections: Saraki can’t continue to lead NASS, says Omo-Agege

Chamisa has since disputed the result and promised to contest it in court.

According to the Constitution, any aggrieved presidential candidate may challenge the validity of an election within seven days after the date of the declaration of results.

Meanwhile, life is slowly returning to normal in Zimbabwe after the violence that erupted following the polls..

Chamisa’s party has also said it will challenge the results in at least 20 constituencies won by ZANU-PF.

While there have been celebrations over the results in some quarters and expressions of bitterness in others, people have begun concentrating on their work instead of remaining fixated with the events of the past week in which six people died after the army fired on protesting civilians.

The civilians, mainly supporters of the MDC Alliance, were protesting the delay in announcing the election results and alleging that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission was trying to manipulate them in favour of ZANU-PF

Latest

ESTACODE

Estacode scam: Foreign Ministry denies culpability

— 6th August 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that media reports indicative of an estacode scam in the ministry were false. The spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tope Adeleye Elias-Fatile, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, in Abuja, said the estacode of all the officers who travelled to supervise the 2018…

  • SARAKI

    Defections: Saraki can’t continue to lead NASS, says Omo-Agege

    — 6th August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The senator representing Delta Central in the National Assembly, Barr. Ovie  Omo-Agege, has said since the Senate President Bukola Saraki has defected to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) there was no way he could continue to lead the National Assembly. Omo-Agege who spoke with journalists at the weekend at Emevor, Isoko North Local…

  • LADOJA

    Ladoja, Koleoso’s ADC coalition’ll fail in Oyo, says APC

    — 6th August 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo State, has said the coalition of a former chieftain of the party, Chief Michael Koleoso and former governor of the state, Rashidi Ladoja, to lead African Democratic Congress (ADC) to electoral victory in the state would fail. Koleoso was the Secretary to the State Government…

  • AREGBESOLA

    Aregbesola honoured in Trinidad and Tobago

    — 6th August 2018

      Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State was, last Wednesday, honoured with the Spirit of Emancipation Award of Excellence in Trinidad and Tobago by the Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago. The event was held at the Lidj Yasu Omowale Village, in the nation’s capital city of Port of Spain. Aregbesola…

  • HOODLUM

    Hoodlum stabs one to death at burial ceremony in Ogun

    — 6th August 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Police in Ogun State have arrested a suspected hoodlum, one Julius Oliseh, for allegedly stabbing one Isikilu Shittu, to death at a burial ceremony. According to the spokesperson of the police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested, on Sunday, following a complaint lodged at Mowe Police Station by the brother of…

