Youth development: The ‘Itesiwaju’ dimension

We are in that time of the year that the International Youth Day (IYD) is observed. August 12, every year, is a day set aside to draw attention to the myriad of issues that affects young people across the globe. The need to create “Safe Spaces for Youth” is this year’s talking point. A random search on the internet shows that so many countries of the world have decided to make the day memorable in form of events, fun activities and discussion platforms. Considering the fact that the current generation of youth are the largest in history of mankind, and Africa being the continent with the highest number of young people, this year’s international youth day calls for celebration, reflection and implementation.

The United Nations (UN) official website throws more light on the import of the theme: “Youth need safe spaces where they can come together, engage in activities related to their diverse needs and interests, participate in decision making processes and freely express themselves. While there are many types of spaces, safe spaces ensure the dignity and safety of youth. Safe spaces such as civic spaces enable youth to engage in governance issues; public spaces afford youth the opportunity to participate in sports and other leisure activities in the community; digital spaces help youth interact virtually across borders with everyone; and well planned physical spaces can help accommodate the needs of diverse youth especially those vulnerable to marginalization or violence.”

“Ensuring that safe spaces are inclusive, youth from diverse backgrounds especially those from outside the local community, need to be assured of respect and self-worth. In humanitarian or conflict prone settings for example, youth may lack the space to fully express themselves without feeling uncomfortable or unwelcome. Similarly, without the existence of safe space, youth from different race/ethnicity, gender, religious affiliation or cultural background may feel intimidated to freely contribute to the community. When youth have safe spaces to engage, they can effectively contribute to development, including peace and social cohesion.”