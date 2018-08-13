– The Sun News
NYSC members

Ambode advocates improved welfare for NYSC members in Lagos State

— 13th August 2018

NAN

Gov. Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State has urged employers of the NYSC members to improve on their welfare and create conducive environment for them during the service.

Ambode made the call on Monday in Lagos, during the official closing ceremony of the orientation course for the 2018 batch “B” of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The governor, represented by Mr Oluseye Oladejo, the state Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, advised the corps members to be law abiding at all times.

“I urge all corps employers in the state to put in place improved welfare package and conducive environment that will further motivate them to give their best for the benefit of all.

“I advise the corps members to abide by the laws and traditions of the communities they are posted to.

“As you move into the various communities of the state, be rest assured that you will find the environment conducive to work and live in,” he said.

READ ALSO

In his address, Mr Muhammed Momoh, NYSC Coordinator, Lagos State, advised the corps members to take advantage of all that they were taught in the camp to add value to the society.

Momoh emphasised that the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship programme organised for the members was designed to provide employment for them.

The coordinator urged them to take full advantage of the programme.

“Let me seize this opportunity to encourage you to put to good use, the leadership qualities exhibited here on camp.

“Ensure that you are role models worthy of emulation wherever you undergo your primary assignments.

“The skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme is very dear to the Director General whose wish for all of you is to attain heights in self-reliance.

“Avail yourselves of the opportunity open to you for post-camp training, mentorship and loan acquisition,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony was held under rain.

