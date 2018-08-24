YABATECH, Alumni end 8 years’ face off

The rector posited that one way to ensure a vibrant alumni is for younger members to be effective in running the affairs of the association

Jet Stanley Madu

Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) Rector, Obafemi Omokungbe, has stressed the need for synergy between the institution’s Alumni Association and the college for enhanced teaching and learning activities in the college.

Omokungbe stated this at a stakeholders’ meeting between Alumni Association and staff members of the college, where eight years face off and frosty relationship between the college management and the Alumni Association was addressed.

The rector, who harped on the need to make the association more vibrant, posited that one way to ensure a vibrant alumni is for younger members to be effective in running the affairs of the association.

Earlier, the Alumni President, Oluwafemi Martins, attributed the eight-year face off and frosty relationship with the college management to communication lapses and thanked the management for assuring to restore payment of check-up dues by graduating students.