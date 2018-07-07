The Sun News
Latest
7th July 2018 - World Cup 2018: England fans ‘confident’ ahead of quarter final clash with Sweden
7th July 2018 - World Cup 2018: England face Sweden for semi-final place in Russia
7th July 2018 - Ronaldo Leaving Real Madrid To Join Juventus
7th July 2018 - Re: ‘Why I killed my girlfriend’
7th July 2018 - Meet Therese Patricia Okoumou, the woman who scaled the Statue of Liberty to protest Trump’s immigration policies on July 4th
7th July 2018 - Diamond Couple: Mr and Mrs Enilolobo
7th July 2018 - Mustapha Ajelara’s double celebration
7th July 2018 - Book Review : Raising the Dust : Crime: Who is Involved?
7th July 2018 - Engr. Adelere Orilowo bags special recognition
7th July 2018 - Eucharia Azodo eyes the Red Chamber
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / World Cup 2018: England fans ‘confident’ ahead of quarter final clash with Sweden
quarter final clash with Sweden

World Cup 2018: England fans ‘confident’ ahead of quarter final clash with Sweden

— 7th July 2018

Sky News

“The English have Harry Kane, and yes he’s a world class player, but we have a fantastic team,” one of their fans told me at the city’s beautiful water front. England’s quarter final clash with Sweden.

England’s quarter-final tie with Sweden kicks off at 3pm UK time, with the winners playing in a World Cup semi-final at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on Wednesday.

The Three Lions last reached this stage of the tournament in 2006 when they lost to Portugal and are looking to secure their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years.

Supporters arriving in the Russian city of Samara for the game were confident of seeing Gareth Southgate’s team reach the last four.

“We’re having the best time here, money can’t buy an experience like this, all we need now is the win,” one fan from Lichfield, Staffordshire, told Sky News.

Travel website Skyscanner reported an 189% surge in flight searches to Samara this week, while the Foreign Office said there had been a 165% increase in online views about entering Russia.

Handfuls of tickets were available just days before the game but it was unclear if reports of a surge in online interest in bookings would result in larger crowd numbers.

The number of England fans at the opening game against Tunisia was said to be the lowest at a World Cup for 30 years and they were vastly outnumbered by Colombia supporters in the previous round.

Temperatures in both the UK and Russia are set to soar for the quarter final, with the mercury potentially reaching 33C (91.4F) at home and peaking at 30C (86F) in Samara around kick-off time.

One player unlikely to feature in the game is striker Jamie Vardy, who picked up a groin injury in the dramatic win against Colombia.

He had been due to take the fifth penalty but his injury meant that Eric Dier had to step up.

Samara’s shiny new 45,000-seater stadium looks like a space ship and its design is a nod to the city’s place as the heart of Russia’s aerospace industry.

If England can get past a well-drilled Sweden side here things will really lift off for Southgate’s men.

Speaking ahead of the game, the England manager hit out at suggestions that his side were a “team of entitlement”.

Former Sweden midfielder Hakan Mild had claimed England do not have the determination required to triumph as they are “spoilt children who earn a lot of money”.

Southgate said: “We’re lads who have come from Barnsley and Leeds and Bolton and Blackburn.

“I always think Sweden like to point we’re paid this and that, and we’re the team of entitlement, when I don’t think that is the case for this group.

“I was at (Crystal) Palace when they weren’t quite as good as they are now. We’ve scrapped and fought our way.”

The Swedes are an extremely disciplined side, each man knows precisely what is expected of him and in the post-Zlatan Ibrahimovic era of Swedish football it’s all about the collective rather than the individual.

“The English have Harry Kane, and yes he’s a world class player, but we have a fantastic team,” one of their fans told me at the city’s beautiful water front.

England’s quarter-final tie with Sweden kicks off at 3pm UK time, with the winners playing in a World Cup semi-final at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on Wednesday.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AFE BABALOLA

Why Ekiti needs airport – Afe Babalola

— 7th July 2018

Hails The Sun management Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Founder and President of the high flying Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, (SAN), has, for the umpteenth time, urged the Federal Government to revisit the Ekiti airport project, insisting that the delay in delivering the facility has been hampering the economic potential of…

  • APC CRISIS: MORE SURPRISES FOR BUHARI, SAYS GALADIMA

    APC crisis: Govs, ministers plotting more surprises for Buhari – Galadima

    — 7th July 2018

    Iheanacho Nwosu and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Two days after some aggrieved chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) launched the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), its chairman, Buba Galadima, has declared that the mother of all shocks is underway for the ruling party. This is as he accused some people around President Muhammadu Buhari of…

  • FAREWELL ADEDEJI

    Namibian president, Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Gowon, others bid Adedeji farewell

    — 7th July 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Namiban President, Hage Geingob, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd.) and other notable Nigerians, were among prominent personalities at the funeral service of the pioneer Chairman, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Professor Adebayo Adedeji, farewell on Friday. At the service held…

  • NNIA NWODO - OHANAEZE

    Ohanaeze will resist ranching in Igboland – Nwodo

    — 7th July 2018

    It’s an explosive ethnic bomb President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, in this interview speaks on various issues affecting the nation; 2019 general elections, restructuring, killings by herdsmen, federal government’s proposed ranching project, alleged padding of 2018 budget and IPOB among others. While expressing fears about next year’s general elections, Nwodo alleged that the ranching project…

  • SUPREME COURT JUDGEMENT - UGUWANYI

    Enugu Guber Tussle: Supreme Court upholds Ugwuanyi’s election

    — 7th July 2018

    Ekweremadu, Ayogu, Igwesi congratulate gov Willy Eya and Godwin Tsa The legal moves by a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015, Senator Ayogu Eze to remove the Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi from office failed yesterday at the Supreme Court. The apex court confirmed the validity of his…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share