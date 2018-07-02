FG partners AfDB on youth employment/skills devt

The efforts of the Federal Government at reversing youth unemployment in Nigeria has received a boost, as the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, in partnership with the African Development Bank (AfDB), has commenced work on a programme plan termed Youth Employment and Skills Development in Nigeria, Public-Private Roundtable.

Addressing a team of experts from AfDB, led by Rosemond Offei Awuke, Chief Development Economist, Human Capital Youth and Skills Development, in his office recently, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, affirmed that the problem of youth unemployment was very serious in Nigeria and other African countries.

According to him, “The youths constitute a larger proportion of Nigeria’s population; the pertinent question, therefore, is how many of these youths are fully employed, underemployed and unemployed? Alarmingly, the majority of Nigerian youths are in the underemployed and unemployed categories.”