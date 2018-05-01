The Sun News
Latest
1st May 2018 - Workers’ Day: Kalu calls for improved working conditions
1st May 2018 - JOHESU strike: FG rejects demand of health workers
1st May 2018 - May Day: Buhari committed to workers’ welfare -Ngige
1st May 2018 - Floods serve Benin residents strike notice
1st May 2018 - Ansar-ud-Deen women hold annual health walk
1st May 2018 - Dead bone shall rise again!
1st May 2018 - Oyo speaker’s death: Ajimobi receives Ibadan obas on condolence visit
1st May 2018 - Lagos identifies 149 distressed buildings, demolishes 40
1st May 2018 - Floods, landslides kill 100 in Kenya
1st May 2018 - Korean sues ex-German Chancellor, Gerhard Schroeder, for affair with ex-wife
Home / Cover / National / Workers’ Day: Kalu calls for improved working conditions

Workers’ Day: Kalu calls for improved working conditions

— 1st May 2018

Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has urged public and private establishments in the country to accord high priority to the welfare of workers in their various organisations.

Kalu made the appeal in a statement issued on his behalf by his Special Adviser, Mr Kunle Oyewumi, in Abuja, yesterday, to commemorate Workers’ Day.

In the statement, Kalu said all tiers of government must provide conducive working environment to enable workers demonstrate their intellectual capacity.

In acknowledging the contributions of Nigerian workers to nation-building, the former governor said no nation can develop without a vibrant labour force.

“Nigeria is blessed with enormous human capital.

“The labour force is being celebrated across the globe owing to the key role they play in national development.

“The demography of Nigeria is such that if workers are motivated to work aggressively, the nation will quickly take its rightful place in the comity of nations.

“As an employer of labour, I do understand the pains of workers and, as such, it is important for both employers and employees to always reach a compromise on work hours, wage and salaries, insurance and other benefits for workers,” Kalu said.

He also emphasised the need to periodically review the labour laws with a view to accommodate emerging trends.

“The Nigerian labour laws must be periodically reviewed to accommodate new developments across the globe.

“While I urge government at all levels to protect the interests of workers, may I also task the labour force to increase productivity.

“Only a vibrant labour force will take Nigeria to its desired level,” Kalu said.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Workers’ Day: Kalu calls for improved working conditions

— 1st May 2018

Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has urged public and private establishments in the country to accord high priority to the welfare of workers in their various organisations. Kalu made the appeal in a statement issued on his behalf by his Special Adviser, Mr Kunle Oyewumi, in Abuja, yesterday, to commemorate Workers’ Day….

  • JOHESU strike: FG rejects demand of health workers

    — 1st May 2018

    Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has said the demand of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) to be at par with doctors, in terms of salary, is neither practicable nor acceptable. Disclosing this in a statement on Monday,  Prof. Adewole disclosed this, yesterday and added that instead,salaries and wages of the health workers would…

  • Beer

    May Day: Buhari committed to workers’ welfare -Ngige

    — 1st May 2018

    •Demand, protect your rights, say Atiku, Barde    From Magnus Eze, Abuja, with agency report As Nigerian workers join their counterparts all over the world to mark this year’s May Day, the Federal Government has reaffirmed the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to the welfare of its workforce. Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator…

  • Oyo speaker’s death: Ajimobi receives Ibadan obas on condolence visit

    — 1st May 2018

    • Adeyemo for burial Thursday Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Barely three days after the death of the Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr. Michael Adeyemo, Governor Abiola Ajimobi, yesterday said he refused to speak because the two of them were very close. Adeyemo died last Friday during a brief illness Ajimobi disclosed this when…

  • Lagos identifies 149 distressed buildings, demolishes 40

    — 1st May 2018

    Moshood Adebayo In a bid to safeguard life and property, the Lagos State Government said it has identified 149 distressed buildings, 40 of which were demolished in the past one year. It also said 38 structurally defective buildings have been earmarked for demolition, just as it lamented the activities of unscrupulous developers, which, it said,…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share