STANDARD GUAGE

Work begins on Standard Rail Gauge in Lagos- NRC

— 1st August 2018

NAN

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Rail Gauge has started fully as the challenges of underground pipelines and cables have been resolved.

Lagos District Manager of NRC, Mr Jerry Oche said in Lagos that work had started on the laying of standard rail gauge from the Lagos axis.

“We all know that the standard gauge in Lagos axis from Apapa to Ijoko in Ogun is in the same corridor with narrow gauge.

“Now, so far so good, the government is serious about delivering the project at the scheduled time and there is increase in pace of work along the Lagos axis.

“The project has been concentrated outside Lagos as a result of the underground cables and pipelines challenges in the city.

“But all have been resolved now and work has started wholly in the axis,’’ he said.

According to him, water pipelines, cables and other installations underground of public utilities have posed great challenge to the execution of the work in Lagos.

The NRC district manager said that some of the railway staff quarters were also affected by the construction.

He said that the corporation had paid the affected staff members a year’s accommodation rent to secure alternative accommodations pending when the new quarters constructed for them would be completed.

Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, had recently said that laying of tracks of the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge line would start as soon as the issue of installations of public utilities were resolved.

Amaechi made the assertion at the on-spot assessment of the progress of work at Papalanto in Ogun State .

READ ALSO: Police urge Kano politicians to shun violence, hate speech

According to him, contractor in charge of the project will start laying of tracks in Lagos axis as soon as the issues of cables and the pipelines are resolved.

“I am satisfied with the rate at which the project is going, and I know the project will be delivered in due course.

“Laying of tracks will start in Lagos soon, all what the engineers are doing now is to ensure proper channels before the laying of the tracks,” he said.

