KANO

Police urge Kano politicians to shun violence, hate speech

— 1st August 2018

NAN

The Police Command in Kano State has urged residents, especially politicians to shun politics of violence and hate speech ahead of the 2019 general election.

SP Magaji Majiya, the command’s Public Relations’ Officer made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Kano.

“This call is necessary following an unruly behaviour of some miscreants who destroyed President Muhammadu Buhari’s bill board and posters along Sharada road in Kano municipal.

“This is an undemocratic practice as every citizen is entitled to freedom of political association,’’ Majiya said.

He urged politicians to shun hate speech and disfiguring of opponents’ campaign posters and bill boards placed or posted at private or public places.

He said the command had deployed covert and overt operatives to watch and arrest anyone found destroying campaign posters and bill boards of political opponents.

The police spokesman also called on the people of the state to eschew politics of bitterness, urging them to cooperate with the police in providing useful and timely information.

“Violators should be reported to the nearest police station or call our emergency telephone lines as follows- 08032419754; 08123821575, to enable the police arrest and prosecute them,” Majiya said.

He also called on parents and guardians to warn their wards against being used by politicians in carrying out nefarious activities in the state.

 

