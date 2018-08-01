Police urge Kano politicians to shun violence, hate speech— 1st August 2018
NAN
The Police Command in Kano State has urged residents, especially politicians to shun politics of violence and hate speech ahead of the 2019 general election.
SP Magaji Majiya, the command’s Public Relations’ Officer made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Kano.
“This call is necessary following an unruly behaviour of some miscreants who destroyed President Muhammadu Buhari’s bill board and posters along Sharada road in Kano municipal.
“This is an undemocratic practice as every citizen is entitled to freedom of political association,’’ Majiya said.
He urged politicians to shun hate speech and disfiguring of opponents’ campaign posters and bill boards placed or posted at private or public places.
READ ALSO: Appeal Court sets aside judgment on election sequence
He said the command had deployed covert and overt operatives to watch and arrest anyone found destroying campaign posters and bill boards of political opponents.
The police spokesman also called on the people of the state to eschew politics of bitterness, urging them to cooperate with the police in providing useful and timely information.
“Violators should be reported to the nearest police station or call our emergency telephone lines as follows- 08032419754; 08123821575, to enable the police arrest and prosecute them,” Majiya said.
He also called on parents and guardians to warn their wards against being used by politicians in carrying out nefarious activities in the state.
About author
Related Articles
Latest
Police urge Kano politicians to shun violence, hate speech— 1st August 2018
NAN The Police Command in Kano State has urged residents, especially politicians to shun politics of violence and hate speech ahead of the 2019 general election. SP Magaji Majiya, the command’s Public Relations’ Officer made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Kano. “This call is necessary following an unruly behaviour of some miscreants…
-
N-Power: 12,000 youths successful in Kano state—official— 1st August 2018
NAN No fewer than 12,000 unemployed youths have been selected in the second phase of the Federal Government’s N-power programme in Kano state. The State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Hajiya Aisha Jafar-Yusuf, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano. She said the list of the successful applicants had…
-
Appeal Court sets aside judgment on election sequence— 1st August 2018
Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal, on Wednesday, set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court nullifying the National Assembly’s election re-ordering provision of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2018. In a unanimous judgment delivered, on Wednesday, the Court of Appeal held that the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction…
-
Yobe govt. calls for calm over late distribution of fertilizers— 1st August 2018
NAN The Yobe State Government, on Wednesday, appealed to farmers in the state to be calm over the late distribution of fertilizer. Alhaji Mustapha Gajerima, the State Commissioner for Agriculture, made the appeal in Damaturu. Gajerima said that the state government had procured 8,640 metric tons of fertilizer to be distributed to the farmers. The…
-
Wike’s second term guaranteed – Obuah— 1st August 2018
Tony John, Port Harcourt Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Rivers State, Felix Obuah, has expressed optimism that Governor Nyesom Wike will win another term, if he accepts the calls to re-contest in 2019 election. Obuah spoke in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, where he said that the developmental strides witnessed in the last…
-
Entertainment
Rich The Kid’s Social Media Hacked, Hacker Wants $750K For RTK’s Page— 1st August 2018
Rich The Kid’s social media platforms are being held ransom for $750K. Rich The Kid’s had a strange day so far when it comes to his social media platform. Earlier in the day, the rapper shared a post that read, “R.I.P Rich The Kid 1992-2018.” The rapper came out after and claimed that he wrote…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Okada riders reveal why they avoid rain— 1st August 2018
Benson, who collects daily dues from okada riders in Nyanya for the union, confirmed that nearly every rider has at least one amulet used as a defense. James Ojo The rainy season is here in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, but for many residents of the suburbs such as Bwari, Kubwa, Karu, Mpape, Lugbe and…
Oriental News
Rice: Ebonyi’s untapped goldmine— 1st August 2018
Nigeria has about 12.2 million rice farmers expected to substantially bridge the gap in its seven million metric tonnes rice demand. Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A rice mill located somewhere along the popular Ogoja Road in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, is a beehive of activities. On a daily basis, millers, merchants and other people who have…
-
Features
Woman of The Sun: What my father’s death taught me – Richards— 31st July 2018
Richards, in her book “Building a Million Dollar Side Hustle,” details her journey into entrepreneurship and building a big brand. Christine Onwuachumba Julian Richards is the founder of A Million Dollar Enterprise, owners of popular women’s wear, Slim Girl Shape Wear, which has been worn by celebrities Richards has also written a book, titled “Building…
Literary Review
Ronke Onadeko presents book for the ambitious— 27th July 2018
Henry Akubuiro If you think book launch is all about the author smiling to the bank, moneymaking isn’t every author’s fetish. Aderonke Onadeko’s idea of book launch is bringing glamour and fun to book reading and, above all, creating an avenue for intellectual give and take. But, then, a book has to be taken home….
-
Lifeline
Combating cancer— 1st August 2018
“Our vision is to reduce the mortality rate of breast cancer in Nigeria by offering adequate information and service to combat the disease” – Ebunola Anozie Job Osazuwa The mere mention of cancer sends an unpleasant chill to many. The deadly and devastating disease has dispatched thousands of Nigerians to their early graves. It is…
Education Review
How I emerged 2018 UTME highest scorer with 354, says 17-year-old Ape— 31st July 2018
I am Tiv by tribe, a Christian and from the family of Mr and Mrs Daniel Ape. My father works in the state High Court while my mum is a university librarian. Rose Ejembi, Makurdi In an exclusive interview with The Education Report, Ape Terhemba Moses, who emerged the highest scorer in the 2018 Unified…
-
TSWeekend
Black Panther: A game changer, rooted in traditional African heritage— 27th July 2018
Wakanda is an African utopia, a game changer, in that for once in a Hollywood mainstream film, an African country is depicted as a formidable power… The action in Black Panther begins in Sambisa forest, a large swath of landmass that has been considered ground zero for the Nigerian army’s war on terrorist group, Boko…
Opinion
Nigeria Air: Let there be clarity— 1st August 2018
With the government’s poor record on management of public enterprises… the first thing to do is to have Nigerians on the same page on this project. Let there be clarity on Nigeria Air. Wale Sokunbi The Federal Government, in an apparent effort to fulfill one of its earlier promises, recently unveiled the name and logos…
Columnists
-
Destiny and prayer (11)— 1st August 2018
In the Bible book of Isaiah 45:7 God said, “I form the light, and create darkness. I make peace, and create evil; I the Lord do all these things.” Nathan Uzorma Protus “God bless you richly sir. I am not surprised that God is doing it for me as he has done it for others…
-
Sins anti–polygamy preachers commit (2)— 1st August 2018
The justification anti-polygamy preaching clerics give in telling a man in multiple-marriage to do away with the spouse or spouses he married after the first one, are God’s statements in Genesis 21: 9 – 21. Sina Adedipe The first sin of lying that Almighty God, Jesus Christ or the Holy Spirit, told them that it…
-
Oshiomhole and Ngige: Not about contestation or supremacy battle— 1st August 2018
Simon Ebegbulem I read the back page piece by Levi Obiojiofor, titled “Oshiomhole meets his match,” published in Daily Sun of Tuesday, July 31, 2018, and I must say that I felt very disappointed at his commonplace drift. I had expected perspectives that were much more elevated on the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress…
-
Jackboot democracy vs gunboat loyalty— 1st August 2018
Nigerians witnessed some desperation in the past in the illegal removal of some governors (using jackboot and gunboat tactics). Mike Ozekhome Nigerian democracy has finally slided into one of jackboot democracy and gunboat loyalty. You either toe the line of the ruling party or get run out of town by government security apparatchik, especially the…
-
Cash-and-carry democracy— 1st August 2018
“Cash and carry (Cash-and-carry) democracy, bane of Nigeria’s development” Without the hyphenation, it means another thing entirely! Ebere Wabara WRONG: I am not hearing you; Right: I cannot hear you The Guardian of July 14 fumbled two times: “The United States has donated a whooping (whopping) N995 billion to the Multinational Joint Task Force to…
-
A mortal war of wills— 31st July 2018
There arose a fatal scheduling conflict that enabled Saraki, a strategic thinker and schemer with a long antennae, to beat the APC apparatchik in the political game of jiggery-pokery. Ray Ekpu Since May 2015, there has been a mortal war of wills between Dr. Bukola Saraki and the All Progressives Congress (APC) machine. By a…
-
Oshiomhole meets his match— 31st July 2018
A party chair should be a respected conciliator, not a hot-headed labour militant who enjoys stoking fires in his own party. Paradoxically, Oshiomhole’s public conduct should not surprise anyone. Levi Obijiofor The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has just recruited a new sergeant-at-arms called Adams Oshiomhole. He was the former governor of Edo State. His…
-
Wike: Portrait of a hardworking gov— 30th July 2018
Emma Okah Every leader has his style. It is his style that sets him or her apart from others and this often determines how successful he could be in executing his vision. Raw determination to succeed is Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike’s middle name and it is easy to know. Look into his mindset, his past…
-
Defections and Nigeria’s jackboot democracy— 30th July 2018
Nigerians want a peaceful country devoid of the killings they presently witness almost on a daily basis. They want reforms or restructuring, not selfish defections. Casmir Igbokwe Tonton Macoute was a terror in Haiti. It was a special operations unit within the Haitian paramilitary force. Created in 1959 by the late dictator, Francois Papa Doc…
-
In search of political mentors (2)— 30th July 2018
Ladies and gentlemen, please, rise and give it up for the Leaders’ Leader, His Excellency, Sen. (Dr.) David Mark, GCON. God bless Nigeria! Michael Bush Nigerians always whine about how Nigeria has not produced great leaders. Yet we never look hard enough to find and encourage compatriots who evince sterling leadership qualities. Our young people…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply