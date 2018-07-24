Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced that they have completed the signing of Monaco midfielder Joao Moutinho.

The newly-promoted Premier League side have been linked with a number of high-profile signings this summer, and goalkeeper Rui Patricio and forward Raul Jimenez have already arrived from Sporting Lisbon and Benfica respectively.

However, the West Midlands outfit have now confirmed one of the biggest signings in the club’s history with Moutinho leaving Monaco to make the switch to Molineux.

The 31-year-old has penned a two-year contract with Nuno Espirito Santo’s team, with Wolves reportedly bringing in the Portugal international for a fee of £5m.

Moutinho becomes Wolves’ eighth signing of the summer, and it has been suggested that Spanish full-back Jonny Castro could soon arrive on a season-long loan deal from Atletico Madrid.