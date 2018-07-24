– The Sun News
Latest
24th July 2018 - Nwora banks on hard work for World cup ticket
24th July 2018 - Tyson Fury: Joshua, a disgrace to boxing
24th July 2018 - Djokovic sacks spiritualist 
24th July 2018 - Russia 2018 Best Goal: Musa, others know fate today
24th July 2018 - Mbappe battles CR7, Messi for World’s best 
24th July 2018 - Eagles’ coach, Yusuf denies bribery allegation
24th July 2018 - Dangote: I’ll buy Arsenal in 2020 
24th July 2018 - Oshiomhole reacts to NASS defectors: ‘They’re big masquerades with no electoral values’
24th July 2018 - Air Peace scales IOSA renewal hurdle, pledges to sustain safety standards
24th July 2018 - I’m still in APC, my name wrongly included in defectors list – Sen. Akanbi
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Nwora banks on hard work for World cup ticket
Nwora

Nwora banks on hard work for World cup ticket

— 24th July 2018

Head coach of the men’s national senior basketball team, Alex Nwora is banking on hard work and better team chemistry to improve the chances of his team qualifying for the FIBA 2019 world Cup.

He made this known after the team narrowly lost to world number 1, United States of America at the weekend in the finals of the PEAK international invitational tournament in China.

“I am very happy with where we are as a team, I think we can do better. We still have a long way to go to be able to have that type of team to compete with anybody in the world.”

READ ALSO Mbappe battles CR7, Messi for World’s best

Looking ahead of the 2nd round of qualifications between the 14th and 16th of September holding in Lagos, he said more work is required to achieve more.

“We have a very good chance, but nothing is cast on stone yet. The more you work, the more confident you become. If we keep doing what we are doing and keep pushing forward, the odds favour us.  We will do what we are supposed to do without cutting corners”

Despite amassing maximum points from 6 games and sitting comfortably atop group F, Nwora highlighted availability of players as one of the biggest challenges ahead of the games against Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Central Africa.

“We still have to get stronger as a team, unit rotation and also availability of players which is the biggest problem which I hope we will find a way to fix”, Nwora said.

With players sealing new contracts and some taking part in the NBA summer league amidst other unforeseen circumstances, Nwora says some new faces are expected to be called up into the team.

He’s hopeful that the best available players can be assembled and given enough preparation time to build up team chemistry.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OSHIOMHOLE

Oshiomhole reacts to NASS defectors: ‘They’re big masquerades with no electoral values’

— 24th July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has maintained that he won’t lose sleep over the 15 Senators and 37 members of the House of Representatives that have defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He described them as ‘big masquerades with no electoral value’ who would soon…

  • Air Peace

    Air Peace scales IOSA renewal hurdle, pledges to sustain safety standards

    — 24th July 2018

    NAN Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, has again passed the International Air Transport Association Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), pledging to sustain the high standards of its flight operations. The airline made the announcement in a statement signed by its Corporate Communications Manager, Mr Chris Iwarah, on Tuesday in Lagos. The Area Manager, South West Africa, International…

  • AKANBI

    I’m still in APC, my name wrongly included in defectors list – Sen. Akanbi

    — 24th July 2018

    A few hours after he was included in the 15 senators that purportedly quit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the senator representing Oyo South senatorial district, Soji Akanbi, has debunked claims that he defected from the APC top the PDP. Sen. Akanbi, while addressing journalists shortly after plenary,…

  • BANK

    Offa robbery: Police may arrest Saraki

    — 24th July 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, in Abuja, has threatened to arrest Senate President Bukola Saraki, if he failed to honor the invitation to him to report to the head of investigation team at the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) office, in Abuja. This was just as the Force Headquarters has denied that it…

  • Security Trust Fund

    Kaduna govt. to establish security trust fund

    — 24th July 2018

    NAN The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Tuesday resumed plenary session and adopted the report to establish an agency to administer the proposed Kaduna State Security Trust Fund The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the resumption of plenary by the lawmakers is ahead of the July 31 scheduled date. Consequently, the legislators…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share