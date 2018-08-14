– The Sun News
Willian

Willian: I wouldn’t have stayed under Conte

— 14th August 2018

Chelsea forward Willian has confessed that there is “no chance” he would have stayed at Stamford Bridge this summer had Antonio Conte not been sacked.

The Brazil international hinted at his displeasure at the end of last season when being left out of the starting lineup to face Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

Willian posted a photo of the team celebrating their Wembley success with trophy emjois obscuring Conte, who has since been replaced in West London by Maurizio Sarri.

READ ALSO David Silva quits international football

With the European transfer window due to close in a little over two weeks’ time, the 30-year-old has suggested that he now has no intention of leaving.

“I’m here,” he told reporters.

“I’m here because I want to play for Chelsea. I will only leave if Chelsea want me to go.”

Asked if he would still be a Chelsea player if Conte had remained, Willian replied: “No chance. No chance. No.”

Willian claimed an opening-day assist in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town during his 76 minutes on the field

