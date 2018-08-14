– The Sun News
Latest
14th August 2018 - David Silva quits international football
14th August 2018 - Excellence in technological skills
14th August 2018 - The amazons are coming
14th August 2018 - Again, APC senators in crucial meeting with Oshiomhole
14th August 2018 - Eto’o confirms Ligue 1 clubs talk
14th August 2018 - PDP senators go to court
14th August 2018 - Saraki visits Obasanjo, keeps mum on NASS reconvening date
14th August 2018 - 2019: It’ll be Buhari/Osinbajo joint-ticket – Presidency
14th August 2018 - EFCC doesn’t witch-hunt – Magu
14th August 2018 - SANs, others raise Saraki’s hope on 2/3 majority
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / David Silva quits international football
Silva

David Silva quits international football

— 14th August 2018

Manchester City playmaker David Silva has retired from international football.

The Spain midfielder has penned an emotional letter after making the decision after 125 caps for his country.

He wrote: “It isn’t easy, after everything I have gone through, to sit down and write these words.

“I have spent days and weeks thinking about and assessing my decision to end my time with the Spanish national team.”

The 32-year-old has taken the counsel of boss Pep Guardiola over the career move as he looks for the best way to arrange his schedule so that he can enjoy more time with his seven-month old son Mateo.

READ ALSO Eto’o confirms Ligue 1 clubs talk

The baby was born prematurely in December and spent the first five months of his life in Valencia’s Casa de Salud Hospital.

“Without a doubt, it is one of the most difficult decisions of my career which I’m now announcing, full of gratitude and humility.

“The national team has given me everything, allowing me to grow as a player and as a person from the youth ranks upwards.

“I am proud to have earned 125 caps and scored 35 goals over the course of my 12-years with the senior team, in which we were able to lift the World Cup and two European Championships.

Silva has hit 35 goals for his country – only David Villa, Raul and Fernando Torres have scored more – and he leaves a whole in new head coach Luis Enrique’s midfield that has already lost Andres Iniesta.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MEETING

Again, APC senators in crucial meeting with Oshiomhole

— 14th August 2018

• As NASS aborts reconvening Fred Itua, Abuja Following the abortion of the much-touted National Assembly reconvening, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and senators of the ruling party, last night met in Abuja, for the fifth time since his emergence in June. Although the meeting was still ongoing at press time,…

  • PDP SENATORS

    PDP senators go to court

    — 14th August 2018

    – PDP Senators seek order to stop Saraki’s impeachment Godwin Tsa, Abuja The alleged plot to sack the leadership of the Senate took a legal dimension with a suit by senators Rafiu Adebayo (Kwara South) and Isa Misau (Bauchi Central) against the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Inspector General of…

  • RECONVENING

    Saraki visits Obasanjo, keeps mum on NASS reconvening date

    — 14th August 2018

    In a brief chat with reporters shortly before his departure, Saraki, who kept mum on the reconvening date of the National Assembly Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Monday evening, paid a visit to the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. The visit lasted about two hours behind closed doors.It took place at…

  • 2019 JOINT TICKET

    2019: It’ll be Buhari/Osinbajo joint-ticket – Presidency

    — 14th August 2018

    The presidential media said added that ruling party was still very much popular and that Nigerians have just endorsed Buhari and Osinbajo joint ticket. • Says APC victories in weekend’s by-elections confirm popularity Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has confirmed that it will, again, be a joint-ticket in 2019 presidential election, as Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo…

  • WITCH HUNT - EFCC DOES NOT

    EFCC doesn’t witch-hunt – Magu

    — 14th August 2018

    – Says anti-graft agency has secured 150 convictions Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has dismissed the speculations that the anti-graft agency is being used to witch-hunt the perceived enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. READ ALSO: Sack Magu now, Wike tells Osinbajo Besides, he…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share