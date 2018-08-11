– The Sun News
Latest
11th August 2018 - Wilder attacks Joshua again
11th August 2018 - Sanchez: Why I struggled at United
11th August 2018 - TRAITOR! Atletico fans attack Courtois
11th August 2018 - Malcolm’s Roma snub was a revenge – Agent
11th August 2018 - Real drops Hazard interest
11th August 2018 - Chieftaincy title for Uche Nwosu tears Mbaise apart
11th August 2018 - NOT ALL ABOUT CASH: Red Devils reply Mourinho: Develop players
11th August 2018 - Real agree €50m Thiago deal
11th August 2018 - Real prepare £197m Icardi, Savic swoop
11th August 2018 - Rivers Attorney General, Aguma passes on
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Wilder attacks Joshua again
JOSHUA

Wilder attacks Joshua again

— 11th August 2018

…Says Nigerian is a disgrace

Deontay Wilder has continued the biggest boxing debate in decades by saying he believes that Anthony Joshua will not fight him, even if they both win their next fights against Tyson Fury and Alexander Povetkin respectively.

Wilder has labelled Joshua a disgrace, and believes the Brit should be embarrassed of himself.

Wilder is due to meet Fury in November or December, with a date to be announced, whilst AJ will defend his WBA heavyweight title against Povetkin on September 22 at Wembley Stadium.

The 32-year-old American isn’t convinced that a win in both bouts for the two is enough to see them face off next April.

Eddie Hearn recently spoke about the fight not going ahead, and claimed that they sent all the signed paperwork ready for the Wilder camp to accept, but for them to pull out.

Wilder, however, told BoxingScene that him and his advisors never received the document signed by Joshua himself.

READ ALSO: Sanchez: Why I struggled at United

“He ain’t gotta worry about that April date, because that ain’t gonna happen,” Wilder told BoxingScene.com. “These guys don’t wanna fight me.

“We knew the April fight wasn’t gonna happen when Eddie Hearn sent the contract and Joshua come out here, advertising and putting out to his fans that he signed the damn contract, and when we get the contract, Eddie Hearn’s name is on it. I said ‘Look at this sh*t.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CHIEFTAINCY TITLE

Chieftaincy title for Uche Nwosu tears Mbaise apart

— 11th August 2018

Making a further case for the conferment of the chieftaincy title on Uche Nwosu, he noted that he is serving the whole Imo State of which Mbaise is a part and “is benefiting from his wholistic service.” Chika Abanobi and George Onyejiuwa This year’s Iriji Mbaise, the popular annual new yam cultural festival celebrated, August…

  • RIVERS

    Rivers Attorney General, Aguma passes on

    — 11th August 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Emmanuel Chiwenwo Aguma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has died.  Aguma died, on Friday, in a London hospital Governor Nyesom Wike has approved  that flags should fly at half-mast for two days beginning from today (Saturday), as a mark of honour to…

  • LAWAL DAURA - CUSTODY

    Lawal Daura: The inside story

    — 11th August 2018

    • From police cell to DSS custody • Faces EFCC probe over alleged fraud • His kinsmen speak as Col Umar calls for probe Chika Abanobi, Willy Eya, Tunde Thomas, Lagos and Agaju Madugba, Katsina Lawal Musa Daura, Director General of Department of State Security (DSS), sacked by Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, allegedly, on…

  • NASS BLOCKADE - FG PLOTTING AGAINST US

    NASS siege: FG plotting to frame us – Saraki, Ekweremadu

    — 11th August 2018

    The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has alleged plots to implicate him in Tuesday’s blockade of the National Assembly by men of Department of State Services (DSS). In a joint statement signed by his media aide, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu and Mr Uche Anichukwu, aide to his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, Saraki said the plot…

  • CONTINUE TO DREAM

    You’re a daydreamer, Saraki replies Oshiomhole

    — 11th August 2018

    “They will continue to dream about their planned removal of the Senate President. They will need 73 Senators to lawfully remove Dr. Saraki…” Willy Eya The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has urged the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Adams Oshiuomhole to stop behaving as if he (Saraki) is the apparition haunting his life…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share