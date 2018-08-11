– The Sun News
Latest
11th August 2018 - Sanchez: Why I struggled at United
11th August 2018 - TRAITOR! Atletico fans attack Courtois
11th August 2018 - Malcolm’s Roma snub was a revenge – Agent
11th August 2018 - Real drops Hazard interest
11th August 2018 - Chieftaincy title for Uche Nwosu tears Mbaise apart
11th August 2018 - NOT ALL ABOUT CASH: Red Devils reply Mourinho: Develop players
11th August 2018 - Real agree €50m Thiago deal
11th August 2018 - Real prepare £197m Icardi, Savic swoop
11th August 2018 - Rivers Attorney General, Aguma passes on
11th August 2018 - Mourinho blames Pogba’s agent over rumoured exit
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Sanchez: Why I struggled at United
SANCHEZ

Sanchez: Why I struggled at United

— 11th August 2018

Alexis Sanchez insists he is ready to help Manchester United win trophies after going through a ‘learning period’ at Old Trafford last season.

The Red Devils signed Sanchez last January in a straight swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan. He scored three goals in 18 games in the second-half of the season.

Sanchez admits he needed time to adapt to his new surroundings at the Theatre of Dreams but says he is now relishing the prospect of winning titles with the club.

READ ALSO: TRAITOR! Atletico fans attack Courtois

‘I can’t remember the last time I had a break and a long vacation,’ the 29-year-old told United Review ahead of yesterday evening’s clash against Leicester City.

‘It served me well to rest, to clear my head a little bit and get stronger for the season.

‘I’m already off to a great start. It’s been years since I’ve had a pre-season like this one, and I hope I’m in good shape to face Leicester.”

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CHIEFTAINCY TITLE

Chieftaincy title for Uche Nwosu tears Mbaise apart

— 11th August 2018

Making a further case for the conferment of the chieftaincy title on Uche Nwosu, he noted that he is serving the whole Imo State of which Mbaise is a part and “is benefiting from his wholistic service.” Chika Abanobi and George Onyejiuwa This year’s Iriji Mbaise, the popular annual new yam cultural festival celebrated, August…

  • RIVERS

    Rivers Attorney General, Aguma passes on

    — 11th August 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Emmanuel Chiwenwo Aguma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has died.  Aguma died, on Friday, in a London hospital Governor Nyesom Wike has approved  that flags should fly at half-mast for two days beginning from today (Saturday), as a mark of honour to…

  • LAWAL DAURA - CUSTODY

    Lawal Daura: The inside story

    — 11th August 2018

    • From police cell to DSS custody • Faces EFCC probe over alleged fraud • His kinsmen speak as Col Umar calls for probe Chika Abanobi, Willy Eya, Tunde Thomas, Lagos and Agaju Madugba, Katsina Lawal Musa Daura, Director General of Department of State Security (DSS), sacked by Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, allegedly, on…

  • NASS BLOCKADE - FG PLOTTING AGAINST US

    NASS siege: FG plotting to frame us – Saraki, Ekweremadu

    — 11th August 2018

    The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has alleged plots to implicate him in Tuesday’s blockade of the National Assembly by men of Department of State Services (DSS). In a joint statement signed by his media aide, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu and Mr Uche Anichukwu, aide to his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, Saraki said the plot…

  • CONTINUE TO DREAM

    You’re a daydreamer, Saraki replies Oshiomhole

    — 11th August 2018

    “They will continue to dream about their planned removal of the Senate President. They will need 73 Senators to lawfully remove Dr. Saraki…” Willy Eya The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has urged the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Adams Oshiuomhole to stop behaving as if he (Saraki) is the apparition haunting his life…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share