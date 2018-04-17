The Sun News
Latest
17th April 2018 - Wike inaugurates Neighbourhood Safety Corps board
17th April 2018 - Principals’ mass retirement hits Delta schools
17th April 2018 - 2019: Third force politics can’t take us anywhere  -Obi
17th April 2018 - Osinbajo and the parable of spare tyre politics
17th April 2018 - Serah Johnson 07037659860
17th April 2018 - Nigerian varsities producing lazy professors –Ex-VC
17th April 2018 - Oil won’t take Nigeria to promised land, Ezekwesili warns
17th April 2018 - MTN’ll list on Stock Exchange this year –Dambatta
17th April 2018 - 9mobile: We’ll sell to competent, financially stable bidder –NCC
17th April 2018 - Account default: NSE slams N46.1m fine on African Alliance
Home / National / Wike inaugurates Neighbourhood Safety Corps board
Wike

Wike inaugurates Neighbourhood Safety Corps board

— 17th April 2018

• Bags Zik Prize for Good Governance

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has inaugurated the Board of Directors of the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency, with a charge to the members to kick-start the process of recruiting quality operatives for the agency. 

Performing the inauguration, yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said there is no going back on the establishment of the agency, because, it is central to the security of the state. 

He said: “Use your experiences and capabilities to ensure the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency takes off effectively. 

“Start the recruitment process of the operatives. By September 2018, I expect that the training of operatives would have been concluded and the agency fully operational.”

Members of the agency, are Brigadier General Dick Ironabare (chairman), Chief Casca Ogosu (member), Mr. Dennis Amachree (Member), Prof. Emenike Wami (member), Anthony Uzo Ozurumba (Member), Uche Mike Chukwuma (director general), Mrs Victoria Chikeka (member) and Nma Omereji (secretary/legal adviser).

He charged them  not to be swayed by the antics of opponents of the establishment because their duty is vital to the stability of the state. 

The governor alleged that some politicians have approached the police to sabotage the scheme by rejecting operatives recruited by the agency.

He said the state executive council would approach the House of Assembly for the amendment of the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency Law, so the police will not be required to vet the recruited operatives as is obtainable in Lagos State. 

The governor advised the agency’s Board of Directors to recruit only persons who have the interest of the state at heart.

Wike said contrary to criticisms against the agency, they will only bear light arms subject to the approval of the police. He said the light arms to be borne by the agency’s operatives  would be for self-defence.

In his response, Ironabare assured the government and people of the state that the agency would work to enhance state-wide security. 

He commended the governor for deeming it necessary to set up the new security scheme, which is in line with international best practices of securing communities. 

The  chairman said the agency would work within the ambit of the law in the discharge of its duties. He commended Wike for the support rendered to security agencies across the state as well as the promulgation of stringent laws to check kidnapping and cultism. 

Meanwhile, the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC) has formally recognised Wike with the Zik Prize for Good Governance. 

The PPRAC, organisers of the Zik Leadership Prize in Leadership, said Wike was honoured because of his accomplishments in projects delivery, prudent management of scarce resources, human capital development and policy implementation. 

Presenting the Zik Prize to Wike, on Sunday at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, former Minister of Education and Chairman of  Advisory Board of PPRAC, Prof Jubril Aminu, praised the governor for turning the state into a huge construction site. 

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Wike

Wike inaugurates Neighbourhood Safety Corps board

— 17th April 2018

• Bags Zik Prize for Good Governance Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has inaugurated the Board of Directors of the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency, with a charge to the members to kick-start the process of recruiting quality operatives for the agency.  Performing the inauguration, yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike…

  • schools

    Principals’ mass retirement hits Delta schools

    — 17th April 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba About 208 principals in Delta State-owned secondary schools are billed to retire before the end of the year, thereby, creating additional vacancies in the civil service. But, Daily Sun learnt that the development may lead to administrative crisis in some schools within the state’s education sector, as the state government seems not…

  • politics

    2019: Third force politics can’t take us anywhere  -Obi

    — 17th April 2018

    Obidike Jerry Nnamdi Obi, a Pharmacist, is the MD/CEO, Embassy Pharmaceutical and Chemical Company Limited. He believes that the survival of the country is a collective responsibility. For those who are angling to play third force in 2019 either through a coalition or red card movement, he urges them to quickly appropriate a registered political…

  • Osinbajo

    Osinbajo and the parable of spare tyre politics

    — 17th April 2018

    Ismail Omipidan The saying, “Reject every form of corruption which divest resources from the poor,” by Pope Francis, appears apt in situating the recent sermon by the vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to Nigerians on how to tackle corruption headlong. In the last one month, he’s been seizing every available space and opportunity to tell…

  • Nigerian

    Nigerian varsities producing lazy professors –Ex-VC

    — 17th April 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Former vice chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Prof. Ikenna Onyido, has blamed the drastic drop in quality, in Nigerian universities, on lazy professors, he described as “internet professors.” Onyido said this when he delivered the keynote lecture at the 55th meeting of the Committee of Deans of Postgraduate Schools…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share