Nawaz Sharif,

Wife of Pakistan’s jailed ex-PM, Nawaz Sharif, dies in London

— 11th September 2018

NAN

The cancer-stricken wife of Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, has died in London, her brother-in-law said on Tuesday.

Kulsoom Nawaz-Sharif, who battled cancer for more than a year, died after months of being in a coma, the family said.

Mrs Sharif, her husband and daughter left her bedside to return to Pakistan and be arrested on corruption-related charges just ahead of the July 25 elections, which their party lost.

“The wife of Mian Nawaz Sharif is no more among us. May God rest her in peace,” Shehbaz Sharif, the former prime minister’s brother, said on Twitter.

“Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of our leader, has passed away,” Sharif’s political Secretary, Asif Kirmani, said.

Sharif, three-time prime minister, is currently serving a 10-year jail term in Pakistan following his conviction by a court on corruption charges.

Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, is also in jail.

