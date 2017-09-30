Why Unoma Akpabio is still off the radar

For a woman who is famous for her love for the spotlight while her husband was at the helms of affairs for eight years as governor of Akwa Ibom State, it is surprising to note that Mrs. Unoma Ekaette Akpabio could mellow and stay out of circulation for so long . The dark-skinned wife of Nigeria’s Senate minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who, like a diva used to be the cynosure at many high society functions in Lagos, Uyo and Abuja, has been off the radar and adopted a low profile lifestyle. To talebearers, this flamboyant former first lady’s new way of life has been attributed to different reasons. While some said that the whole thing started after her return from a medical trip to Europe and later advised by her doctors to slow down considerably, her social outings, others said the current realities in the country have forced the Enugu State-born woman to take a chill pill. However, those close to the 46-year old Unoma, said the woman now spends more of her private time with her children while stepping up her spiritual life with renewed interest in church activities.