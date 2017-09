A few months after her last movie, Alter Ego hit cinemas nationwide, Nollywood diva, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde aka Omosexy, is back with a bang!

Recently, the screen goddess signed a contract with frontline director, Yemi Amodu at a ceremony in Lagos for the production of a new movie, Shadow Parties, and cameras would start rolling pretty soon.

Shadow Parties encapsulates the endless political intrigues that would later transform into blood business of arms and ammunitions, and the killings of innocent citizens.

An adaptation of the untold stories of communal wars in Nigeria, Shadow Parties, which is from the stables of De Saint Vision Limited production, was written by Yemi Amodu.