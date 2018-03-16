The Sun News
Latest
16th March 2018 - Why construction workers need insurance cover
16th March 2018 - Stricter control, deformation survey’ll curb building collapse –Adesina
16th March 2018 - Land Use Charge: We have no deal with Lagos govt –Alpha Beta
16th March 2018 - Make housing affordable to Nigerians –Knightstone boss urges FG
16th March 2018 - Women must change narrative in Nigeria –NNEW
16th March 2018 - IWD: Nigeria women march for progress against gender parity
16th March 2018 - IndustriALL Global opposes violence against women
16th March 2018 - ULC speaks out on gender discrimination
16th March 2018 - NBBF crisis: FIBA orders fresh elections
16th March 2018 - Nigeria static on FIFA ranking
Home / Business / Why construction workers need insurance cover

Why construction workers need insurance cover

— 16th March 2018

Maduka Nweke, [email protected]    08034207864, 08118879331

Lack of understanding of insurance often makes only very few people patronise insurance products. Even those that buy insurance services often need to be convinced and assured that they are not investing in white elephant projects. The apathy with which people treat insurance products and those selling insurance them could be likened to the treatment meted to lepers. Many people don’t even want to hear about insurance which explains why insurance penetration in Nigeria is at the lowest ebb.

There is no gainsaying that construction site workers are often at risk not being covered for injury and illness with a personal accident insurance. According to a survey published by cash plan provider, Sovereign Health Care (foreign-based magazine), despite the many dangers of this kind of work, building site employers are under no legal obligation to have a staff insurance policy like this in place.

Although people might say the problem is peculiar to third world countries alone, this is not the case in developed countries suffer the same problems. In the United States of America and the United Kingdom, you will still be surprised to find a reasonable percentage of construction workers not covered by insurance related to the trade. It is unbelievable to find that only 34 per cent of construction workers in the UK have a personal insurance package while around 60 per cent are under the misunderstanding that their employers must have insurance organised to cover costs should they fall ill or be injured as a result of their work. On top of this, one in 10 construction site employees were confused about whether or not they should have personal injury cover.

Given the obvious dangers of working in the construction industry, the results indicate a worrying ignorance or misunderstanding among respondents about the extent of protection employers must provide for them if they become ill or are injured. In a survey conducted among construction site workers in the UK to find the level of concern and interest, one-third of the site workers questioned admitted they have had to obtain medical treatment for an injury or illness suffered while working in the sector. In addition, 29 per cent said they were concerned or very concerned about the possibility of suffering an industrial injury or illness requiring medical treatment while working in construction in the future.

The scenario is quite different in Nigeria as most of those who are aware may not have the wherewithal to procure the insurance for themselves and the employees. Employers do not see a law that will compel them to take up insurance for their employees. In that regard, general contractors, specialised contractors, homebuilders, remodelers, and even carpenters need to minimise exposure to risk with construction insurance customised to the hazards of the profession. Otherwise, the benefits of the job will go into settling injury/health bills. The right blend of coverage can help limit financial risks due to jobsite injuries, equipment damage or vehicle accidents that may occur during the course of construction project.

Construction insurance can make the difference between a company turning in profit or losing money on a construction project. It’s important to make sure there is adequate and quality coverage. The specific coverage chosen will depend upon a number of factors, including the size of the company, the number of workers employed, and the type of work you perform. Construction and contracting occupations involve some of the most diverse and risky work. Some contractors and construction businesses have storefronts that clients can visit, and if clients get hurt on the property, their medical bills could become the company’s responsibility.

Construction business owners rely on General Liability Insurance to address these risks. This type of contractors’ insurance can offer lawsuit coverage for accidents, injuries, and some work mistakes. That protection can be invaluable in helping a small contracting business survive an otherwise expensive setback. However, the most worrisome is that the Nigerian environment plus the law do not support enforcement of the rules that will make employers and Nigerians see the value of insurance. General Liability Insurance can protect contractors and construction businesses and go a long way in providing liability insurance benefits for a company. This could be done in various ways, including but not limited to the asset protection insurance whereby, if a third party alleges your business caused bodily harm or property damage and you don’t have General Liability coverage, you would have to pay for those damages out of your pocket. As you can imagine, that can really hurt your bottom line.

There is an insurance policy called survival plan when things go wrong. Accidents are unpredictable and happen to even the most careful business owners. General Liability coverage helps ensure you can handle these unexpected expenses without jeopardising your ability to stay in business. There is also the insurance that can serve as protection for a business and its employees. With this coverage, daily work can be carried out knowing that employees are protected from uncertainty. General Liability coverage protects a business against claims brought against the company as a whole, as well as claims brought against individuals employed by the company.

General Liability Insurance offers the peace of mind that a business will have the necessary funds to continue daily operations – even when faced with a costly claim. This policy can cover the legal fees that can easily bankrupt a small contracting or construction business, such as attorney fees, witness fees, court expenses, and more. After a lawsuit, General Liability can be the difference between never opening the business doors again and weathering the storm still on your feet.

As a contractor, you can take on risk of property damage, employee injury and vehicle accidents. You are exposed to the risk of bodily injury or property damage to third parties. With the right business insurance in place, the risk and liabilities that can steal your profits can be minimised. It is a good idea to compare and value a shop before you buy. Make sure you are working with a highly rated insurance company. It is also a good idea to collect at least three rate quotes on similar coverage before you buy. In this way, you can see your options and choose a business insurance policy that is competitively priced, but has all the aspects you need to be protected on the job.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Why construction workers need insurance cover

— 16th March 2018

Maduka Nweke, [email protected]    08034207864, 08118879331 Lack of understanding of insurance often makes only very few people patronise insurance products. Even those that buy insurance services often need to be convinced and assured that they are not investing in white elephant projects. The apathy with which people treat insurance products and those selling insurance them…

  • Stricter control, deformation survey’ll curb building collapse –Adesina

    — 16th March 2018

    Maduka Nweke The Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) has warned that quality survey management and lasting building structures will be imperiled if stricter control and accurate survey and other things are not checked. This will also result to monumental dangers to lives and property without full compliance with international best practices by the government and…

  • Land Use Charge: We have no deal with Lagos govt –Alpha Beta

    — 16th March 2018

    Maduka Nweke Contrary to published media reports on the relationship between Alpha Beta Consulting and the controversial Lagos State law on Land Use Charge (LUC), the former has revealed that it has no contract with the Lagos State government in execution of the state’s newly-introduced land use law. The disclaimer is coming as tempers flare…

  • Make housing affordable to Nigerians –Knightstone boss urges FG

    — 16th March 2018

    Zika Bobby Managing Director of Knightstone Properties Limited, Adeniyi Adams, has called on government at all levels to make houses affordable for all in Nigeria. Formerly Adaksa Nigeria Limited, Knightstone, since inception in 2005, has been able to move from a commercial and property developer to a real estate and construction company. “We have never…

  • Women must change narrative in Nigeria –NNEW

    — 16th March 2018

    Celebrating this year’s event, Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) Women Entrepreneurs (NNEW) believed that it is high time Nigerian women change the narrative about the present perception of women. The pioneer president of the association, Adenike Ogunlesi, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Ruff and Tumble, said women have to change the narrative…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share