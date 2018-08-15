– The Sun News
Latest
15th August 2018 - Why Buhari should be re-elected –NDDC boss
15th August 2018 - Agabi, Odumakin, others praise Odili at 70
15th August 2018 - 2019: Wike merits second term –Kwankwaso
15th August 2018 - Osimhen set for Club Brugge move 
15th August 2018 - Real Valladolid targets Okaka 
15th August 2018 - Tyson Fury challenges Wilder 
15th August 2018 - Victor Moses drops in Chelsea rating
15th August 2018 - Real, Atletico in Super Cup showdown
15th August 2018 - Ahmed Musa promises more for Al Nassr
15th August 2018 - 2018 SATUC World Cup: Niger Governor charges Utaka Foundation 
Home / National / Why Buhari should be re-elected –NDDC boss
BUHARI

Why Buhari should be re-elected –NDDC boss

— 15th August 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Executive Director (projects) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Adjogbe, has called on Nigerians, particularly those in the Niger Delta, to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s election.

Adjogbe said the current All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of Buhari is doing so much to alleviate the sufferings of the people in the impoverished region, noting that the president’s re-election will enable him “complete the good work he has set out to do in the country.”

Speaking shortly after receiving the Rotary International Club award for his contributions to the development of society, Adjogbe, who was represented by his Special Assistants, Arnold Bassey and Ochuko Kanuhor, stressed the importance of charity and selflessness to mankind.

READ ALSO: Agabi, Odumakin, others praise Odili at 70

He pledged readiness to contribute to the well being of the less privileged and development of the society.

Presenting the award, Rotary Club President in the area, Mudiaga Iyomi, said the award was in recognition of the recipient’s contributions to the development of the society.

Noting that Adjogbe had, over the years, assisted the less privileged, Iyomi said the humanitarian services of the NDDC chief were unprecedented and unequalled.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BUHARI

Why Buhari should be re-elected –NDDC boss

— 15th August 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba Executive Director (projects) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Adjogbe, has called on Nigerians, particularly those in the Niger Delta, to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s election. Adjogbe said the current All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of Buhari is doing so much to alleviate the sufferings of the…

  • ODILI

    Agabi, Odumakin, others praise Odili at 70

    — 15th August 2018

    Tony John,  Port Harcourt Nigerians from all walks of life, on Tuesday, praised former Rivers State governor, Dr. Peter Odili, for his contributions towards the development of his state and Nigeria in general. In their remarks at a lecture organised by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to mark Odili’s 70th birthday, they hailed Odili for…

  • WIKE

    2019: Wike merits second term –Kwankwaso

    — 15th August 2018

    Former governor of Kano State and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, has endorsed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for second term, saying the governor has done well in projects execution. Speaking during a condolence visit on Governor Wike over the death of the Attorney General of the state, Emmanuel Aguma, Kwankwaso…

  • Galadima

    Borno presents N5m cheque to highest JAMB scorer

    — 15th August 2018

    Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has presented a cheque of N5 million to Israel Zakari Galadima. The young man from Biu Local Government Area in southern part of Borno State, scored 364 marks to come first in the 2018 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board examination (JAMB). The presentation was in fulfillment of the governor’s…

  • Popoola

    Court restrains Kwara Assembly from suspending, probing APC member

    — 15th August 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin An Ilorin High Court presided over by Justice T. S. Umar yesterday restrained Kwara State House of Assembly and its agents from suspending and investigating Saheed Popoola. The legislator, representing Balogun/Ojomu constituency of Offa in the House of Assembly, is the only lawmaker who stayed back in APC and refused to defect…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share