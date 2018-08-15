Why Buhari should be re-elected –NDDC boss

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Executive Director (projects) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Adjogbe, has called on Nigerians, particularly those in the Niger Delta, to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s election.

Adjogbe said the current All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of Buhari is doing so much to alleviate the sufferings of the people in the impoverished region, noting that the president’s re-election will enable him “complete the good work he has set out to do in the country.”

Speaking shortly after receiving the Rotary International Club award for his contributions to the development of society, Adjogbe, who was represented by his Special Assistants, Arnold Bassey and Ochuko Kanuhor, stressed the importance of charity and selflessness to mankind.

READ ALSO: Agabi, Odumakin, others praise Odili at 70

He pledged readiness to contribute to the well being of the less privileged and development of the society.

Presenting the award, Rotary Club President in the area, Mudiaga Iyomi, said the award was in recognition of the recipient’s contributions to the development of the society.

Noting that Adjogbe had, over the years, assisted the less privileged, Iyomi said the humanitarian services of the NDDC chief were unprecedented and unequalled.