– The Sun News
Latest
15th August 2018 - Agabi, Odumakin, others praise Odili at 70
15th August 2018 - 2019: Wike merits second term –Kwankwaso
15th August 2018 - Osimhen set for Club Brugge move 
15th August 2018 - Real Valladolid targets Okaka 
15th August 2018 - Tyson Fury challenges Wilder 
15th August 2018 - Victor Moses drops in Chelsea rating
15th August 2018 - Real, Atletico in Super Cup showdown
15th August 2018 - Ahmed Musa promises more for Al Nassr
15th August 2018 - 2018 SATUC World Cup: Niger Governor charges Utaka Foundation 
15th August 2018 - Borno presents N5m cheque to highest JAMB scorer
Home / National / Agabi, Odumakin, others praise Odili at 70
ODILI

Agabi, Odumakin, others praise Odili at 70

— 15th August 2018

Tony John,  Port Harcourt

Nigerians from all walks of life, on Tuesday, praised former Rivers State governor, Dr. Peter Odili, for his contributions towards the development of his state and Nigeria in general.

In their remarks at a lecture organised by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to mark Odili’s 70th birthday, they hailed Odili for investing his intellect and resources in building the country.

This came as Odili described Wike as a committed nationalist whose message is critical to the development of the nation.

In a lecture entitled: “Sir Dr. Peter Odili: Defender of the faith, defender of the fatherland,” former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Chief Kanu Agabi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said Odili was an ornament of Rivers.

He said: “Formerly, he belonged to Rivers State. He has ceased to be the property of Rivers State. He is now the property of Nigeria and the world.”

Agabi described Odili as an outstanding humanist, who is courageous and committed to the growth of the country.

“Whatever he has done is for the benefit of mankind; whatever he has refrained from doing, it is in the interest of society.”

The former AGF said Odili used power to advance public good, noting that he never deserted his friends while in office.

He called for the unity of the country, where all Nigerians can work anywhere, irrespective of their state of origin.

READ ALSO: 2019: Wike merits second term –Kwankwaso

Agabi praised the celebrant’s wife, Justice Mary Odili, for providing the right support for the former governor to do exploits and be a blessing to all generations.

In an epilogue, Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, said at 70, Odili and other men of goodwill should stand and work for revival of the country.

He said: “Except all men of goodwill should stand up to be counted, we may witness a major cataclysm in this country.”

Odumakin said the country had lost track and would descend into full blown dictatorship and anarchy, unless Nigerians check the slide.

Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Kobani, said Odili is an indisputable political leader of Rivers.

Chairman on the occasion, former president, Court of Appeal, Justice Umaru Abdulahi, said Odili has created a place for himself in the history of Nigeria.

Also present at the event were Governor Wike, his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette, members of the State Executive Council, state judiciary and legislature.

READ ALSO: Real Valladolid targets Okaka

Former governors, who graced the occasion were Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (Kano), Lucky Igbinedion (Edo), Idris Wada (Kogi), and Sir Celestine Omehia (Rivers), as well as former president, Court of Appeal, Justice Umaru (retd) and former Akwa Ibom State military governor, Colonel Bako (retd), former ministers, serving senators, National Assembly, traditional rulers, professionals  and renowned jurists, turned up to pay glowing tributes to the outstanding political leader.

Meanwhile, Odili has described Wike as a committed nationalist  whose message is critical to the development of the nation.

Odili thanked God for His mercies and for giving Wike the capacity to transform the society, while commending the governor for organising the programme to celebrate his 70th birthday.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ODILI

Agabi, Odumakin, others praise Odili at 70

— 15th August 2018

Tony John,  Port Harcourt Nigerians from all walks of life, on Tuesday, praised former Rivers State governor, Dr. Peter Odili, for his contributions towards the development of his state and Nigeria in general. In their remarks at a lecture organised by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to mark Odili’s 70th birthday, they hailed Odili for…

  • WIKE

    2019: Wike merits second term –Kwankwaso

    — 15th August 2018

    Former governor of Kano State and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, has endorsed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for second term, saying the governor has done well in projects execution. Speaking during a condolence visit on Governor Wike over the death of the Attorney General of the state, Emmanuel Aguma, Kwankwaso…

  • Galadima

    Borno presents N5m cheque to highest JAMB scorer

    — 15th August 2018

    Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has presented a cheque of N5 million to Israel Zakari Galadima. The young man from Biu Local Government Area in southern part of Borno State, scored 364 marks to come first in the 2018 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board examination (JAMB). The presentation was in fulfillment of the governor’s…

  • Popoola

    Court restrains Kwara Assembly from suspending, probing APC member

    — 15th August 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin An Ilorin High Court presided over by Justice T. S. Umar yesterday restrained Kwara State House of Assembly and its agents from suspending and investigating Saheed Popoola. The legislator, representing Balogun/Ojomu constituency of Offa in the House of Assembly, is the only lawmaker who stayed back in APC and refused to defect…

  • Mohammed Abubakar

    Bauchi senatorial by-election: Go to court if you want, Gov Abubakar tells PDP

    — 15th August 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abubakar, has dismissed allegation that All Progressives Congress (APC) rigged last Saturday’s Bauchi South Senatorial District by-election in the state. He challenging the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to go to court if it feels strongly about it. The PDP had rejected the senatorial by-election and  accused the …

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share