There are more than 4,000 different kinds of birth defects, ranging from minor ones that need no treatment to serious ones that cause disabilities Chinenye Ezenwa While still in the womb, some babies have problems with how their organs and other body parts form; how they work or how their bodies turn food into energy. These health problems are called birth defect. Birth defect, also known as a congenital disorder, is a condition present at birth regardless of its cause. It may result from genetic or chromosomal disorders, exposure to certain medications or chemicals or certain infections during pregnancy. There are more than 4,000 different kinds of birth defects, ranging from minor ones that need no treatment to serious ones that cause disabilities or require medical or surgical treatment. According to Lagos-based doctor, Rasheed Oladipo, congenital anomalies also known as birth defects, can be defined as structural or functional anomalies that occur during intrauterine life and can be identified prenatally, at birth or later in life. READ ALSO: Keke rider’s wife gives birth to 5 babies According to him, “every 4.5 minutes, a baby is born with a birth defect. Major birth defects are conditions present at birth that cause structural changes in one or more parts of the body”. Studies have shown that there are two major types of birth defects: Structural disorders in which there are problems with the shape of a part of the body and functional disorders in which there are problems with how a body works. Functional disorder also includes metabolic and degenerative disorders. Some birth defects include both structural and functional disorders. Oladipo, however, explained that structural birth defect and metabolic birth defect are the two major types of birth defect.

“If a baby is born with a part of the body that is missing or malformed, it is called a structural birth defect. When there is problem with a baby’s body chemistry, it is called metabolic birth defect. Metabolic defects prevent the body from properly breaking down food to create energy. Examples include Tay Sachs disease, a fatal disease that affects the central nervous system. Examples of structural birth defect include heart defects, spina bifida, clubfoot, cleft palate, cerebral palsy, and congenital dislocated hip,’’ Causes Newborn congenital defects often have a variety of causes, ranging from pregnancy or birth complications to genetic malformations to viral infection in the uterus. In many cases, however, a congenital defect may have no known cause. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), congenital defects can be caused by single gene defects, chromosomal disorders, multifactorial inheritance, environmental teratogens and micronutrient deficiencies. Most birth defects are caused by genetic or environmental factors or a combination of the two. Genetic or inherited causes include chromosomal defects caused by too few or too many chromosomes or problems in the structure of the chromosomes, such as Down syndrome. Single gene defects a mutation in one gene causes the defect. Also, environmental cause include a drug, alcohol or a disease the mother has that can increase the chance for the baby to be born with a defect. An agent that can cause a birth defect is known as Teratogen.