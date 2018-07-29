Mrs Odoh, 30, was delivered of the quintuplets, four males and one female, through caesarean surgey at God’s Mercy Maternity Home, Obiuno Otolo, Nnewi, Anambra State. She said she was actually suspecting that it would not be a single birth because of how heavy she felt during the pregnancy.

Prior to the birth of the quintuplets, she had had three girls delivered in single births and a set of triplets, all boys, though two of the boys later died, one year and three months after they were delivered.