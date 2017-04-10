The Sun News
Where are ‘Mezie Abia’ clowns? (2)

— 10th April 2017

STILL on the MAO yellow publication: “We are not surprised by their (referring to Adesina, Osagie and Wabara) vituperations….Their gutter languages are un-journalistic as it (sic) is ungentlemanly: the fourth estate of the realm should have nothing to do with them. Osagie’s reference of (sic) the Abia PDP delegation as a ‘comic train from Abia’ is a comment from the pit of hell. Wabara descended (sic) where he belongs to, the gutters, and scooped the debris therein and flung on his elders just to retain his job. Adesina misfired miserably. In his misjudgment he garbed (sic) God’s anointed Governor T. A. Orji in satanic attire. He will face God’s judgment.”

Once again, there is nothing vituperative about our interventions as they are products of realism and considerable dispassion. The etymological underpinnings may be harsh, but not dirty or un-journalistic. What does Nwosu know about robust and developmental journalism? Who the hell is he to define journalistic ethos and code of conduct for editors emeritus?

The Abia train was not just comical but tragic and politically murderous! If “elders” are the types under reference, it is best I look elsewhere for credible and responsible men of nobility, integrity and character as elders in the real sense of the word.

If I come from “the gutters”, it means Nwosu’s bestiality and beastliness have attained a cancerous superlative threshold! The worst blasphemous statement I have ever read is this crap which unabashedly enthuses that T. A. Orji was God’s anointed! As for me “retaining my job” by these writings, I put it to Nwosu and his co-leprous plebeians that God has blessed me so much after successful years of journalism, banking and telecoms senior managerial stints and multi-faceted entrepreneurial experiences and modest investments that I can, till eternity by God’s grace, feed all legacy national parliamentary ambassadors, apostles and senile executive messengers from Abia State between 2007 and 2015.

That I am in The Sun is not for survival, but to have a profound platform to address the misrule being perpetrated in my state by Ochendo and his beneficent-lieutenants, especially the current governor. That some of us are still in active journalism is not out of occupational exigencies, but professional attachment that brings boundless joy.

Let me also inform Nwosu and his ilk that, apart from DAILY SUN, I write for four other national newspapers weekly without collecting a dime!

Nwosu and his cohorts should equally be told that ebullient Adesina was the president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors before where he is today.

After rigmarole and lavishing pecuniary-induced gibberish on his victims, the beast in Nwosu rounds off thus: “Where then lies (sic) the criticisms of (sic) hatchet writers from the (sic) Sun newspapers (sic).” My terse advice to Nwosu and his co-perverts: this is a prefatory remark to more unassailable criticisms of the pervasive tomfoolery in Orji’s government as we look forward to further Abia State-sponsored asinine advertorials!

Some time ago,, Dr. Orji Kalu reaffirmed on a Sunday programme broadcast by Africa Independent Television (AIT) that the state was static due to the maladministration of ex-Governor Theodore Orji. Then on Tuesday, the Government of Abia State circulated a jaundiced statement and declared that Kalu’s comments “were not only baseless, but irresponsible.”

The defence mechanism of any non-performing administration is to unleash unruly, ill-trained and ill-mannered reporters-turned-media aides on critics and imaginary enemies of the governor.

In embarking on such misadventures, there is no attempt to address issues raised other than to attack the person with dissenting views on the lack of leadership in the state. The choice of words of these government spokesmen immediately gives them away as official hacks whose main assignation is to discredit oppositional forces.

Anyone interested in development should take a trip to Abia State and see the level of dilapidation, especially in the major cities. You do not need any guided tour of the state as the backwardness that has engulfed the Abia landscape will stare any visitor in the face. Name-calling of Kalu cannot cleanse the current Augean stables in the state.

It is not the making of Orji Kalu that the state keeps deteriorating years after he had left office. In any case, the former governor was the magisterial component of the government of Kalu and should have had a better hindsight to call his platoon of media assistants to order. T.A. Orji is vicariously and directly responsible for whatever misfortune that has befallen the state today. Criminalizing Kalu on all fronts and attributing his failings in the state to his era is crass begging of the question.

The former governor’s lieutenants always accused Kalu of luxuriating in hyper-criticism of his successor. On every hare-brained reactive occasion, this infantile and sterile rationalization comes up. Most times, I wonder who between the former governors had been more critical of the other.

At virtually every forum, Kalu’s successor dragged the name of his former boss for eight years in the mud because of cheap and fleeting political profit.

And most times, Kalu did not condescend by responding to such imbecilic outbursts on account of political and leadership maturity.

Concluded

