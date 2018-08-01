“I welcome them to the PDP, which is being rebranded to take over the leadership of the country in 2019.” Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has congratulated Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, for their courage to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite the intimidation and harassment by the APC Federal Government. Wike further declared that the harassment and intimidation techniques deployed by the APC Federal Government emboldens PDP leaders across the country to stand firm against tyranny, dictatorship and failed governance.

Addressing journalists on the defections of Saraki and Ahmed on Tuesday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said the level of impunity under the APC Federal Government surpasses what was obtainable during the military administration. “I salute the Senate President and Kwara State governor for being bold to say they will not be intimidated. I welcome them to the PDP, which is being rebranded to take over the leadership of the country in 2019. READ ALSO: Nigerians proud of Wike – Saraki “More governors and senior politicians will still defect in the coming days. This regime of intimidation and harassment em- boldens us. It strengthens us to stand against tyranny and impunity.

“It emboldens us to stand firm because of the interest of the people. We will resist any attempt to coerce us to cave in. Even under the military, there has not been this nature of impunity. We are determined and we have made up our minds to rescue Nigeria,” Wike said. He noted that there is no hope to continue with this type of leadership which has abandoned its promises to the people. He said the PDP represents the hope for Nigeria and good future for the country.