SARAKI - WIKE

Nigerians proud of Wike – Saraki

— 9th July 2018
  • Gov slams politicians who play politics with Ikwerre

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has commissioned the iconic Obiri-Ikwerre Airport Road in Port Harcourt, with the declaration that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has made Nigerians proud through the signature project.

Commissioning the road reconstructed by Wike’s administration, on Saturday, the Senate president said the road will enhance investment opportunities in the state.

He said: “This road is significant in the sense that it is from here that investors will come into the state.

“If you stand here and look across, you will be proud to be a Nigerian. Looking up there, I can see Nigeria is working, and it can work better.”

He urged Nigerians not to lose hope and assured that the country will eventually work.

“We are determined to ensure peace in this country. Those who don’t do the right thing will be sanctioned for not doing the right thing.

“We are determined that from every part of the country, this country belongs to us,” he said.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Wike said  with the Senate president, Nigerians, irrespective of their political affiliation, will continue to fight the forces of darkness.

He called for the upholding of the rule of law across all tiers of government and said it is the only way to attain progress in the country.

He said: “Any government that does not respect the rule of law is the most corrupt government. This is because you cannot fight corruption without the rule of law.”

While berating the federal authorities for allegedly using the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to illegally probe the finances of Rivers State despite a subsisting court judgment yet to be vacated by a higher court, Wike condemned the executive order on corruption, which, he said, is unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, Wike has berated some Ikwerre politicians who use the ethnic nationality for political advantage, only to turn around and disown it when it suits them.

Speaking during the funeral service of the late Elder Lawrence Amadi at St Peter’s Anglican Church in Rumuepirikom on Saturday, Wike said there are Ikwerre politicians who fight Ikwerre ethnic nationality on different occasions for selfish reasons.

He said: “Whenever it doesn’t suit them, they fight against Ikwerre ethnic nationality.”

The governor described the Amadi as a true  Ikwerre man who worked for the progress of the area.

“While we were growing up in the community, he was a model to all of us. He was committed to education and touched people’s lives in Rumuepirikom.

“He was a complete Ikwerre man in all ramifications,” he said.

SARAKI - WIKE

