Nigerians proud of Wike – Saraki— 9th July 2018
- Gov slams politicians who play politics with Ikwerre
Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has commissioned the iconic Obiri-Ikwerre Airport Road in Port Harcourt, with the declaration that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has made Nigerians proud through the signature project.
Commissioning the road reconstructed by Wike’s administration, on Saturday, the Senate president said the road will enhance investment opportunities in the state.
He said: “This road is significant in the sense that it is from here that investors will come into the state.
“If you stand here and look across, you will be proud to be a Nigerian. Looking up there, I can see Nigeria is working, and it can work better.”
He urged Nigerians not to lose hope and assured that the country will eventually work.
“We are determined to ensure peace in this country. Those who don’t do the right thing will be sanctioned for not doing the right thing.
“We are determined that from every part of the country, this country belongs to us,” he said.
Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Wike said with the Senate president, Nigerians, irrespective of their political affiliation, will continue to fight the forces of darkness.
He called for the upholding of the rule of law across all tiers of government and said it is the only way to attain progress in the country.
He said: “Any government that does not respect the rule of law is the most corrupt government. This is because you cannot fight corruption without the rule of law.”
While berating the federal authorities for allegedly using the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to illegally probe the finances of Rivers State despite a subsisting court judgment yet to be vacated by a higher court, Wike condemned the executive order on corruption, which, he said, is unconstitutional.
Meanwhile, Wike has berated some Ikwerre politicians who use the ethnic nationality for political advantage, only to turn around and disown it when it suits them.
Speaking during the funeral service of the late Elder Lawrence Amadi at St Peter’s Anglican Church in Rumuepirikom on Saturday, Wike said there are Ikwerre politicians who fight Ikwerre ethnic nationality on different occasions for selfish reasons.
He said: “Whenever it doesn’t suit them, they fight against Ikwerre ethnic nationality.”
The governor described the Amadi as a true Ikwerre man who worked for the progress of the area.
“While we were growing up in the community, he was a model to all of us. He was committed to education and touched people’s lives in Rumuepirikom.
“He was a complete Ikwerre man in all ramifications,” he said.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Ekiti abandoned projects begging for attention5th July 2018
-
Protesters overrun NASS4th July 2018
-
Latest
Nigerians proud of Wike – Saraki— 9th July 2018
Gov slams politicians who play politics with Ikwerre Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has commissioned the iconic Obiri-Ikwerre Airport Road in Port Harcourt, with the declaration that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has made Nigerians proud through the signature project. Commissioning the road reconstructed by Wike’s administration, on Saturday, the Senate president said the road will enhance…
-
We need more Adamu Ciromas to rescue Nigeria, says Dickson— 9th July 2018
Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has said Nigeria needs quintessential and selfless leaders like Mallam Adamu Ciroma to rescue the country from the shackles of injustice, misrule and underdevelopment. A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, noted that Dickson spoke yesterday, in Abuja, when he paid a condolence visit to the family of…
-
2019: We’ll consolidate on 2015 gains – INEC chair— 9th July 2018
Ismail Omipidan Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, was in Lagos recently for a series of meetings, aimed at kick-starting the commission’s implementation plan for the 2019 elections. On the sideline, he responded to a few questions on the commission’s level of preparedness. Tell us the state of the collection…
-
Okorocha de-marketing APC – Okechukwu— 9th July 2018
Onyedika Agbedo A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has described the recently concluded national convention of the party as very successful. Okechukwu, who is also the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), came hard on Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, declaring that he is de-marketing the party….
-
Aviation agencies must show accountability with airlines’ taxes – Mbanuzuo, Dana Airline boss— 9th July 2018
Louis Ibah As Accountable Manager/CEO of Dana Airline Limited, Mr. Obi Mbanuzuo bears the enormous task of ensuring the safe operation of every aircraft in the airline’s fleet and to return profit to shareholders. In this interview with Daily Sun in the airline’s head office in Lagos, Mbanuzuo highlights some of the challenges the airline…
-
Entertainment
Lessons life taught me – Shaffy Bello, actress— 8th July 2018
Damiette Braide Shaffy Bello Akinrimisi is a woman of many parts. She’s not only a musician; she is also an actress making waves in Nollywood. Shaffy stormed the music scene with a bang in 1997 when she featured in Seyi Sodimu’s popular song, Love Me Jeje. Since then, she has appeared in several English and…
South-West Report
Osun guber: Crisis hits APC— 9th July 2018
There’s nothing like that – Commissioner Ismail Omipidan A fresh crisis is brewing in Osun State’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over alleged plan by Governor Rauf Aregbesola to dump his Chief of Staff, Adegboyega Oyetola, for his Commissioner for Finance, Bola Olabamiji. Oyetola, who is a cousin to former Lagos State governor…
-
Abuja Metro
Uncovered: Abuja’s stinking markets, parks— 4th July 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Mrs. Betty Ibi had a heart break last week. It was not about her husband or any of her family members. She had gone to Utako Market, Abuja, with her two expatriate friends to purchase fruits and goat meat. She had wanted to go to the market alone but her friends, desirous…
Oriental News
Thugs, police invade The Sun office over phantom levies, threaten to shoot staff— 9th July 2018
Okey Sampson, Aba Thugs numbering over 10 and accompanied by four gun-wielding policemen from the Central Police Station, Aba, last Friday, raided the Aba office of The Sun Newspaper, under the guise of collecting phantom levies for the Aba South Local Government Area, in Abia State. This is even as the policemen that came with…
-
Features
Pain, anguish in Onitsha, Awka as ban on commercial motorcyclists takes effect— 8th July 2018
Govt. has packaged better alternative for the operators, citizenry – Adinuba, Information commissioner Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka and Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Implementation of the ban on the use of motorcycles for commercial passenger service, which took off on July 1, which was a Sunday, first hit people going to church in Awka and Onitsha. Ordinarily,…
Literary Review
Book Review : Raising the Dust : Crime: Who is Involved?— 7th July 2018
Gold rush and a bucket of tears Henry Akubuiro The last thing I imagined when I saw Ambrose Madu’s book, Raising the Dust Crime: Who is Involved? was a work of fiction. It didn’t sound like one. I thought it was a book on either law, criminology or psychology, not until I leafed through the…
-
Lifeline
Philanthropist boosts education in Anambra with N100m— 5th July 2018
Zika Bobby Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, has commended the Emelia Okika Empowerment Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, for its support for education in the state. The foundation inaugurated a N100 million endowment trust for academic support and skills acquisition for talented poor children across the South East but particularly in Anambra State recently. The event…
Education Review
WAEC releases 2018 May/June result, discloses pass rate— 5th July 2018
West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has released results of West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, Wednesday, in Lagos with 49.98 per cent got five credits in English Language and Mathematics Head of Nigeria Office, Mr Olu Adenipekun, said: “786,016 candidates representing 49.98% obtained credits and above in minimum of five subjects including English Language…
-
TSWeekend
Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Opinion
Day US envoy tasked Nigerians to lift country through mentoring— 9th July 2018
Emma Emeozor Truth is bitter, says an African adage, but it must be told. And that was what the American ambassador to Nigeria, W. Stuart Symington, did when he addressed guests on the occasion of his country’s 242th independence anniversary, marked in Lagos recently. Instead of talking on core diplomatic matters between the United States…
Columnists
-
Brother, you want more wives, don’t you?— 9th July 2018
Tony Iwuoma I got into a fight with one of my dear friends recently. The cause of the brouhaha centered around a post advocating polygamy Christians, which he forwarded to me. The offensive post had copious scriptural quotations from both the Old and New Testaments, justifying polygamy, which the writer believes is the ‘leeway’ for Christians…
-
The politicianisation of Gen Buhari— 9th July 2018
Michael Bush In the run-up to the 2003 presidential election, when the man who was then addressed as Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) first indicated interest in returning to power as a civilian, there existed not one clairvoyant in the country. No one foresaw that he would need until his fourth attempt to succeed, nor that…
-
Nigeria’s embarrassing gold medal in extreme poverty— 9th July 2018
Casmir Igbokwe Last Wednesday, Ahmed set himself ablaze. That was at Omole Phase 1 area of Lagos. Hardship was purportedly the main cause. Said to be a barber in his 20s, the young man had sustained third-degree burns before passersby could rescue him. He was rushed to the hospital. But there were reports that he…
-
Between Rwanda and Nigeria— 9th July 2018
Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo Our trip to Rwanda was supposed to be a red-eye shuttle. The mission seemed easy: To arrive Rwanda on Friday evening, rest, meet President Paul Kagame the following morning and deliver a proposal to invite him to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum’s flagship “State of the States” conference expected to hold in November, go…
-
Why many married people are lonely— 8th July 2018
Bisi Daniels In Nigerian polygamous marriages and in those where the men seem to be licensed to engage in extramarital affairs, the lonely population could be higher. According to Wikipedia, loneliness is a complex and usually unpleasant emotional response to isolation or lack of companionship. Loneliness typically includes anxious feelings about a lack of connectedness…
-
“No darling, don’t scowl at me, I didn’t get you high last night”— 8th July 2018
Efe Anaughe “Going somewhere?” Dennis said from the dark shadows of the night. I stopped in my track, feeling trapped. “Actually, I and the girls have an outing tonight,” I stammered. “Dressed like that?” He asked huskily, caressing me with his eyes while he looked me over. “It’s a theme thing,” I said defensively feeling…
-
Before you commit suicide; read this— 8th July 2018
Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo Prof Alex Lickerman in his famous treatise and didactic book, enumerated the “ 6 reasons why people commit suicide” as follows: 1) They are depressed. 2) They are psychotic. 3) They are impulsive. 4) They are crying for help, and don’t know how else to get it. 5) They have a…
-
Withering civility— 8th July 2018
The world is hurting and civility is hurting even more. The contention for the soul of humanity is at its peak, as infamously averred by former apartheid President of South Africa, Pieter Botha in 1985: “This uprising will bring out the beast in us.” The truth is that adversity is no excuse for badness. If…
-
Senate, judiciary and the media— 8th July 2018
It’s been an interesting week. Finally, the much-awaited blockbuster movie, heralding the fall of the ruling All Progressives Con- gress (APC) is out. If you haven’t secured your copy yet, visit the next newsstand and get all the juicy details. But no one is really shocked. Political pundits saw this eclipse coming. On Tuesday, the…
-
A land flowing with death and sorrow— 8th July 2018
Funke Egbemode Those who died are still dead and the cows that were stolen have still not been recovered. Whether 300 or 20,000 cows, whether more people died under PDP or APC, the sad fact remains that our land is flowing with innocent blood of the young, the pregnant, the weak, the elderly and plenty…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply