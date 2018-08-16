– The Sun News
Home / National / Voters’ registration: Delta declares 2-day public holiday
DELTA

Voters’ registration: Delta declares 2-day public holiday

— 16th August 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

To enable public servants in Delta State participate in the on-going continuous voters’ registration (CVR) exercise, the state government has declared Thursday and Friday as work-free days.

This is coming just as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday, announced the extension of the exercise from August 17 by another two weeks.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Festus Ovie Agas, said all public officers, who have not registered before now, are expected to take advantage of the work-free days to do so and ensure they are not disenfranchised.

Agas also urged public servants that are yet to collect their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) to take advantage of the period to do so “and conclude this important aspect of the nation’s political process.”

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has advocated peaceful kingdoms, which he said will translate to peaceful local government areas and snowball into a peaceful nation.

READ ALSO: Rivers holds music concert to honour Odili

Speaking, when the Pere of Kabowei Kingdom, Shedrack Erebelu III, led his council of chiefs to pay him a courtesy visit in Asaba, Okowa emphasised the need for peace to be built from different kingdoms.

“If we succeed in keeping every kingdom and every local government peaceful, we will witness a lot of development,” the governor said.

He commended Erebelu III for sustaining peace in his kingdom and urged him to improve on the standard of living of his people.

“I want to congratulate you ahead of your one year on the throne of your forefathers. I am impressed with the way you comport yourself and carry on with the administration of your kingdom and I want to also, commend your council of chiefs for their support.

“We are happy with your cooperation and I assure you that Patani council and the Kabowei Kingdom will not be forgotten in our development programmes,” he said.

 

