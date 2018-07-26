Vote out APC, ex-Gov. Yuguda tells Bauchi electorate

Paul Orude, Bauchi

Immediate past governor of Bauchi State, Mallam Isa Yuguda, has urged the electorate in the state to vote out the current All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state in order to put an end to the current suffering they are facing.

Yuguda stated this, on Wednesday, in Bauchi, shortly after being handed the flag of the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN) as its candidate in the August 11 Bauchi South senatorial district bye-election.

The former governor, who was the sole aspirant of the party, submitted that the people had suffered enough under the APC government in the state.

READ ALSO: Buhari approves Anyanwu as new Provost Alvan Ikoku FEC

He assured voters that he would give them quality representation in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly if elected in the bye election.

The former governor added that his legacies as a two-term governor of the state are there to speaking volume about his leadership ability and therefore urged the people in the district to vote for Green Party massively.