BUHARI

Buhari approves Anyanwu as new Provost Alvan Ikoku FEC

— 26th July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Dan  Anyanwu as the new Provost of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri, Imo State.

The Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Olusegun Adekunle, in a  statement, said the appointment was for an Initial Period of Four years, with effect from July 25, 2018.

“The President charged the new Provost to transform the institution into an enviable National Academic and Moral Centre of Excellence,” the statement added.

In a related development, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, opened an induction programme for recently-appointed Board Chairmen and Mmbers, on Corporate Governance in their agencies.

The programme would hold, on Thursday, in Abuja, with the aim to  establish and promote good board governance culture rooted in the Federal Public Service Precepts, Policies, Procedures, Protocols and Organisational values.

Agencies invited are the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Nigerian Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC), National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), Galaxy Backbone, and National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).

Others are National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRIMI); and Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA).

