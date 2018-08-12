Violence mars election in Kogi

No fewer than five people were feared killed in the ensuing violence. But the police confirmed that only two were killed.

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The bye-election for the Lokoja/Koto Federal Constituency, Kogi State, held yesterday was marred by violence and vote buying as the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government in the state was accused of doing everything possible to win the election.

At the NEPA voting centre in Lokoja metropolis, one suspected thug loyal to the APC, who was said to have carted away the ballot box and was hotly pursued by some youths, was said to have fallen down. In the process, his pistol that was in firing mode then discharged a bullet, which killed him on the spot. Also, a ballot snatcher loyal to the APC was said to have been stoned to death at the Maigari palace voting centre while the three others were killed separately within Lokoja metropolis. In Paparanda and Karaworo polling units in Lokoja metropolis, there were reports of intimidation and harassment of voters by government agents and political appointees. Thugs were said to have beaten a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, Mohammed Balga.