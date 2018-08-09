PDP: One week, many returnees

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was in a celebratory mood for most of last week. For the party, the week was perhaps one of its best weeks in recent times. It was a week it will relish for very long time.

It was a week many of its former members, who had defected to the all Progressives Congress (APC) returned to the fold.

It began last Tuesday when the Senate President, Bukola Saraki announced his resignation from the APC and returned to the major opposition party. He was followed by the governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed, and members of the Kwara State House of Assembly.

The influx of defectors into the PDP continued on Wednesday with the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, alongside majority of members of the state assembly, also ditching the APC for the opposition party. The Nigerian Ambassador to South Africa, Alhaji Ahmed Ibeto also rejoined the party. Ibeto, had defected to the APC in the build up to the 2015 election as a sitting Niger State deputy governor.

The mass return started penultimate Tuesday, when 15 senators and 32 members of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of the APC defected to the PDP, before the National Assembly hurriedly adjourned for its annual recess. Among the 15 senators are former PDP National Chairman, Barnabas Gemade and the former Kano governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

After the federal lawmakers, the embattled Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom also announced his return to the opposition party. He rejoined the party with majority of the state legislators.

Like the story of the biblical prodigal son, the PDP called a feast last Wednesday to celebrate the return of its prodigal sons. Excited by the turn of events in

the polity, the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus paid glowing tributes to the defectors, describing them as “heroes, who have decided to leave the ruling party to stand with the people.”

The joy of the opposition party is understandable. On August 31, 2013, seven of its governors namely Chibuike Amaechi, Rivers; Kwankwaso, Kano; Ahmed, Kwara; Aliyu Wamakko, Sokoto; Murtala Nyako, Adamawa: Babangida Aliyu, Niger and Sule Lamido, Jigawa, alongside former vice President, Abubakar Atiku and other PDP top shots staged a walkout at the party’s convention in Abuja. They later announced the formation of a splinter group known as the new PDP.

One year later, five of the governors, with the exception of Aliyu and Lamido, and some members of the National Assembly, including Tambuwal, who was the then Speaker of the House of Representatives, dumped the PDP for the then newly formed APC. That was to be the beginning of a downturn in PDP’s political fortunes, leading to its loss in the 2015 general election.

The nPDP had joined forces with the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) Congress for Change (CPC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and a splinter group from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to form the APC.

The depletion of the ranks of the PDP continued after the 2015 general election, with many more members of its members joining the APC.