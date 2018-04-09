The Sun News
Latest
9th April 2018 - Viktor Orban wins third term in Hungary
9th April 2018 - Ortom condemns attack on Yelwata passengers
9th April 2018 - China bans exports of ‘Dual Use’ items to N’ Korea
9th April 2018 - Yoruba comedian, Baba Sabiko is dead
9th April 2018 - Lawmaker commends FG for reintroducing History in school curriculum
9th April 2018 - We’ve crisis in Rivers APC, chieftains declare
9th April 2018 - Crisis hits Ekiti SDP ahead guber poll
9th April 2018 - Tambuwal settles rift with Tambuwal
9th April 2018 - JUST IN: NAF’s Special Forces foil another suicide attack on UNIMAID
9th April 2018 - Oshiomhole to FG: Be more ruthless with looters
Home / World News / Viktor Orban wins third term in Hungary

Viktor Orban wins third term in Hungary

— 9th April 2018

NAN

Hungary’s anti-immigration populist premier Viktor Orban was set for a third straight term Monday after a crushing election victory, in which the nearest opposition got below  20 per cent of the votes.

Orban’s victory delighted other Euro nationalists but  triggered  unease in some other EU members.

Addressing cheering supporters in Budapest late on Sunday, Orban called the result a “destiny-deciding victory” which would give Hungarians “the opportunity to defend themselves and to defend Hungary”.

Orban’s Fidesz party won around 49 percent of the vote, an improvement on its score from four years ago and which may even gift it a two-thirds majority in parliament, which would enable it to change the constitution.

Some other EU members are likely to view Orban’s renewed internal dominance with trepidation, given his repeated run-ins with Brussels institutions over his hardline anti-immigration policies and rejection of the EU’s refugee resettlement programme, as well as his moves to clamp down on civil society groups.

However, nationalists and those on the far-right who admire Orban’s strident brand of identity politics and claims to be a protector of “Christian Europe” will take comfort in the result.

In his victory speech on Sunday night, Orban himself thanked Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland’s governing PiS party, for his support.

Poland and Hungary see each other as key allies in their battles with EU institutions.

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen and her Dutch counterpart Geert Wilders were quick to tweet their congratulations once results became clear.

The poll has confirmed Orban’s unchallenged authority domestically and exposed the continuing weakness and disarray of the opposition.

Fidesz’s nearest challenger Jobbik, a far-right party that has recently moved towards the political centre, polled just under 20 percent.

“Fidesz effectively mobilised in the last days on the countryside, the opposition seriously underperformed, far below its expectations,” Daniel Hegedus, research adviser at the Freedom House thinktank, told AFP.

“Hungarian voters changed the opposition, not the government,” he said.

“Hungarian voters changed the opposition, not the government,” he said.

As well as empowering Orban on the international stage, the result casts “a dark shadow on the future, especially concerning the attacks against the critical civil society,” Hegedus added.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

YELWATA Ortom

Ortom condemns attack on Yelwata passengers

— 9th April 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has condemned the attacks on passengers by hoodlums near Yelwata, along Lafia-Makurdi Highway. Daily Sun gathered that some hoodlums had, on Saturday, stopped a vehicle conveying some passengers close to Yelwata in Guma Local Government area of Benue State, asked all occupants of the vehicle to…

  • SABIKO Comedian

    Yoruba comedian, Baba Sabiko is dead

    — 9th April 2018

    A popular Yoruba comic actor, Baba Sabiko, with real name Abiodun Aremu, has died. The multi-talented broadcaster and founder of Baba Sabiko Theatre and Comedy Group Int’l, based in Ibadan, died on Friday. The deceased actor’s colleague and radio presenter, Ademola Aremu, confirmed the news on his Facebook page. He wrote, “I couldn’t believe it…

  • HISTORY School

    Lawmaker commends FG for reintroducing History in school curriculum

    — 9th April 2018

    A member of Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye,  has commended Federal Government for the reintroduction of new  history curriculum to primary and secondary schools in the country. Hon. Oyintiloye, in an with the newsmen, on Sunday, in Osogbo,  said that history as a subject was at the verge of neglect at both primary…

  • APC chieftains

    We’ve crisis in Rivers APC, chieftains declare

    — 9th April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State, supporting the governorship ambition of Sen. Magnus Abe, have insisted that crisis has rocked the party in the state. Among the stakeholders, who stated this were the former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice during Chibuike Amaechi’s administration, Worgu Boms  and…

  • GUBER SDP

    Crisis hits Ekiti SDP ahead guber poll

    — 9th April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Crisis has hit the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in Ekiti State, as the National leadership of the party and  the pioneer chairman of the party in the state, Ayo Adekola, have disagreed over alleged endorsement of a former deputy governor of the state,  Bisi Omoyeni, as the party’s consensus candidate for forthcoming…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share