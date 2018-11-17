It was Pope John XXIII who noted that ‘men are like wine, some turn to vinegar, but the best improve with age’. In Christianity, wine also represents joy, celebration, and festivity, expressing the abundance of God’s blessing.

Therefore, when a man is likened to the best of wines, it implies that he has contributed meaningfully towards the advancement of human civilisation. That conceptualisation, is perhaps, most apt when defining the life and times of international businessman Victor Adeoye Omole who turns 50 on November 29.

Omole, the industrious CEO of Archers Group, who started business 27 years ago with Archers Gas, an LPG firm, is set to celebrate his golden jubilee with an exclusive bash that will see many of his friends and family members in attendance. The businessman is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a grand celebration.

Omole’s company is one of the top players in the oil and gas sector. His Archers Group owns industrial plants in Lagos, Ondo and Osun States with clientele cutting across multinational companies, industries and hospitals. Couple of years ago, his company delved into hospitality business with the Archers View Court in Accra, Ghana, a one-stop Holiday Inn for tourists across the world.

The luxury court is tucked inside Oyarifa in the Ghanaian capital. The amiable magnate has studiously refused to discard his little beginning now that he has risen to the top thus his act of benevolence. Omole’s office in Amuwo-Odofin is a beehive of activities as he welcomes motley of personalities with open arms.