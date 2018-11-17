For years, Lagos big girl, Marifa Whyte, confidently ruled the social scene like a real fly girl. With a body figure that should qualify her for a beauty contest and some powerful men as her friends, she held sway on the social scene.

Marifa’s stock became bullish after she went into a relationship with Mohammed Asibelua, wealthy businessman and husband of Fati Asibelua, Abuja-based fashion designer and owner of Momo Couture. It was gathered that the Asibelua’s marriage was threatened due to the long delay of the couple in having their own kids.

In-between them, Marifa’s relationship with the oil magnate eventually produced a baby boy. In the euphoria of becoming a father after a very long time, Mohammed spoilt his pretty sidekick silly. He was said to have gotten her an expensive apartment at Bourdillon Road in Ikoyi, Lagos, and set her up in business with expensive automobiles to complement.

READ ALSO: Why people say no man would ever marry me – Princess Shyngle

However, that whirlwind romance and extramarital affair with Marifa soon became shaky when after 14 years of barrenness and pain, the heavens finally opened up to Fati and granted her a bounty of great joy as she welcomed a set of twins with her husband. In the wake of the good news at the home front, Marifa, the high-society damsel watched as Mohammed’s love for her began to dwindle.

Marifa and Mohammed had kept on with the affair after Fati birthed the twins but the passion was no longer there until the two finally parted ways this year. Mohammed was said to have left his baby mama high and dry. And with serious taunting, Marifa was to take a prolonged break from the social scene.

However, there is an unconfirmed rumour that beautiful Marifa has found a new shoulder to lean on. The new man in her life is said to be another billionaire from Akwa Ibom who shuttles between Nigeria and Canada. Marifa is of mixed race; she runs Savers Q Discount Card, a premier lifestyle discount card and also owns the kids’ fun spot in Lekki, Tickle Bay.