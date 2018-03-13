The Sun News
Utomi tasks youths on political power

— 13th March 2018

Vera wisdom-Bassey

The founder of Centre for Values in Leaders (CVL), Prof Pat Utomi has tasked Nigerian youths to organize themselves and take advantage of technology to wrest power from older politicians.

Prof Utomi who spoke at the 15th Annual Lecture and International Leadership symposium organized by CVL with the theme: “Leadership and performance in Africa: The challenge of the continents economic competitiveness’’ called on the youths to be serious if they wanted to change power.

“If the youths really want to change their condition, all they need do is organize themselves, use the technology that is available to their advantage. If we think this is the kind of society we want and the kind of people that will take us there then we will make sure that all of us are registered to vote, and vote for better leader. Then our country will be better.’

The CVL boss said most leaders have failed because they had no respect for rule of law and governance institutions.

Prof Utomi lamented that his advice over the years had never been taken by the government.

“it is only what they view as good that they do. Inferiority makes them feel my ideas are not the best,” Utomi who revealed that he has been in public life in Nigeria from the age of 19 years (47years) said.

Hadiscat Adeleye, a student of Great St. John College, Ajegunle, advised youths said youths that want to bring change should be of good behaviour and make good investment that will bring development to the nation.

