– The Sun News
Latest
24th August 2018 - USAID announces additional $26.5m support for good governance, health in Nigeria
24th August 2018 - Tottenham captain Lloris charged with drink driving
24th August 2018 - 2019: Sultan, Ooni, Nwachukwu, Martins advocate unity, credible leadership
24th August 2018 - 2 suspected cultists remanded in prison over alleged possession of firearms
24th August 2018 - Nation’s Cup qualifiers: Rohr names Onazi, Musa, Omeruo, 21 others for Seychelles
24th August 2018 - Top court confirms Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa presidential election victory
24th August 2018 - Enugu Igwe-elect appeals to govt. on infrastructural devt.
24th August 2018 - ASUU urges Osun, Oyo Govts to bailout LAUTECH
24th August 2018 - Price hike: DStv shuns court injunction, retains new rates
24th August 2018 - Developmental goals: US supports Nigeria with additional $26.5m
Home / National / USAID announces additional $26.5m support for good governance, health in Nigeria
usaid

USAID announces additional $26.5m support for good governance, health in Nigeria

— 24th August 2018

NAN

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced additional 26.5 million
dollars development assistance to support good governance and heath in Nigeria.

According to a statement by the U.S. Embassy on Friday in Abuja, t
he agency said the additional new funding brings
the total U.S. government assistance provided under the five-year Development Objectives agreement to 1.1 billion
dollars.

USAID said the additional fund was to spur the development goals outlined in the bilateral “Development Objectives
Assistance Agreement’’ between the U.S. and Nigerian governments signed in 2015.

USAID said, out of the amount, 25 million dollars will strengthen good governance by supporting state governments
to bolster Nigeria’s Open Government Partnership commitments to improve transparency and fight corruption.

READ ALSO Zuma’s associates offered me $44m bribe – Key witness tells inquiry

“An additional 1.5 million dollars will support a healthier, more educated population in targeted states
through the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief .

The embassy explained that USAID was also partnering with federal and state health ministries to build stronger
health systems with the aim of guaranteeing equitable access to quality healthcare services nationwide.

“The U.S believes that as the most populous country in Africa, with the largest economy in the continent,
Nigeria holds tremendous influence over the future of Africa.

“USAID is committed to partnering with the
government and the people of Nigeria to address its development challenges,” Acting Mission Director,
Erin Holleran said.

USAID collaborates with Nigeria’s ministries of Budget and National Planning, Health, Agriculture,
Power, Education, and states government counterparts to structure the bilateral assistance agreement which runs
through 2020.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

usaid

USAID announces additional $26.5m support for good governance, health in Nigeria

— 24th August 2018

NAN The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced additional 26.5 million dollars development assistance to support good governance and heath in Nigeria. According to a statement by the U.S. Embassy on Friday in Abuja, t he agency said the additional new funding brings the total U.S. government assistance provided under the five-year Development…

  • SULTAN

    2019: Sultan, Ooni, Nwachukwu, Martins advocate unity, credible leadership

    — 24th August 2018

    Perpetua Egesimba Some notable Nigerians such as the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar lll, Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, a former Foreign Affairs Minister, Gen. Ike Nwachukwu (rtd) and Chief Kenny Martins, among others, have called for further unity in the country, just as they urged Nigerians to use their permanent voter cards…

  • possession of firearms

    2 suspected cultists remanded in prison over alleged possession of firearms

    — 24th August 2018

    NAN An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded two men –Sodiq Oyewunmi and Emeka Ihioma —  in Kirikiri Prisons over alleged possession of firearms. The Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, who refused to take the plea of the accused persons, ordered that the case file should be sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for…

  • ENUGU

    Enugu Igwe-elect appeals to govt. on infrastructural devt.

    — 24th August 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka The new Igwe-elect of Itchi community, in Igbo-Eze South Local Government area, Chief Lazarus Ugwuoke, has appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, to provide infrastructural facilities in the community. Speaking immediately after his declaration as the new Igwe-elect of the community, Chief Ugwuoke, explained that the community is in dire…

  • BAIL OUT

    ASUU urges Osun, Oyo Govts to bailout LAUTECH

    — 24th August 2018

    NAN The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Sokoto Zone, has urged Osun and Oyo state governments to hasten measures that would bail out Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho from its deplorable condition. The ASUU Zonal Coordinator, Mr Jamilu Shehu, who made the call on Friday at a news conference in Katsina, said…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share