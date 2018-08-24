NAN

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced additional 26.5 million

dollars development assistance to support good governance and heath in Nigeria.

According to a statement by the U.S. Embassy on Friday in Abuja, t

he agency said the additional new funding brings

the total U.S. government assistance provided under the five-year Development Objectives agreement to 1.1 billion

dollars.

USAID said the additional fund was to spur the development goals outlined in the bilateral “Development Objectives

Assistance Agreement’’ between the U.S. and Nigerian governments signed in 2015.

USAID said, out of the amount, 25 million dollars will strengthen good governance by supporting state governments

to bolster Nigeria’s Open Government Partnership commitments to improve transparency and fight corruption.

“An additional 1.5 million dollars will support a healthier, more educated population in targeted states

through the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief .

The embassy explained that USAID was also partnering with federal and state health ministries to build stronger

health systems with the aim of guaranteeing equitable access to quality healthcare services nationwide.

“The U.S believes that as the most populous country in Africa, with the largest economy in the continent,

Nigeria holds tremendous influence over the future of Africa.

“USAID is committed to partnering with the

government and the people of Nigeria to address its development challenges,” Acting Mission Director,

Erin Holleran said.

USAID collaborates with Nigeria’s ministries of Budget and National Planning, Health, Agriculture,

Power, Education, and states government counterparts to structure the bilateral assistance agreement which runs

through 2020.