The Sun News
Latest
3rd January 2018 - US, Britain and Norway warn against ceasefire violations in South Sudan
3rd January 2018 - Israel expels African migrants
3rd January 2018 - Pakistan summons US envoy over Trump’s tweet
3rd January 2018 - Iran’s leader blames enemies for unrest
3rd January 2018 - Fulani/farmers crisis: 3,000 flee homes in Nasarawa
3rd January 2018 - 300 receive free medicare in Anambra
3rd January 2018 - Anambra farmers get training on agro-business development plan
3rd January 2018 - Assembly tutors youths on career excellence
3rd January 2018 - Jubilation as Anambra community gets new monarch after 10 years
3rd January 2018 - We’ll capture Lagos in 2019 –PDP
Home / World News / US, Britain and Norway warn against ceasefire violations in South Sudan

US, Britain and Norway warn against ceasefire violations in South Sudan

— 3rd January 2018

The United States, Britain and Norway have called on parties in South Sudan’s conflict to stop violating a ceasefire signed last month, their heads of mission in the capital Juba said on Tuesday.

The deal aimed to end a four-year war between the government of President Salva Kiir and rebels in which tens of thousands of people have been killed.

But since the signing of the deal in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, there have been several reported violations for which both sides have been blamed.

The United States, Britain and Norway form a group that supported the 2005 accord leading to the independence of South Sudan from Sudan. They have threatened to impose individual or group sanctions for those violating the ceasefire.

“We call on all signatories, and the field commanders who answer to them, to immediately end all military operations,” the three Western countries said in a statement.

They added that field commanders and their political bosses would be held accountable for violating the ceasefire and impeding humanitarian assistance.

The ceasefire is also designed to allow humanitarian groups access to civilians caught in the fighting and revive a 2015 peace deal that collapsed in 2016 after heavy fighting erupted in Juba.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for a faction now allied with the government said rebels had attacked their positions on Dec. 31. He said one of the attackers was killed and two were captured alive in the incident.

The ceasefire was meant to be followed by talks on a revised power-sharing arrangement leading to a new date for polls.

The war in South Sudan, the world’s youngest country, was triggered by Kiir’s decision in 2013 to sack his deputy, Riek Machar. It has been fought largely along ethnic lines between forces loyal to Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, and Machar, who is Nuer.

The war has forced a third of the 12 million-strong population to flee their homes.

On Monday, the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) said it was investigating an allegation by one of the rebel groups that Kenyan security forces unlawfully deported one of their senior members from Kakuma refugee camp over the weekend.

Rebel spokesman Lam Paul Gabriel said the deportation from Kenya was a violation of the ceasefire.

Spokesmen for the Kenya police and the foreign affairs ministry told Reuters on Tuesday they were not aware of the incident.

South Sudan’s presidential spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny told Reuters the Juba government had no link to any missing citizens in Kenya.

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fulani/farmers crisis: 3,000 flee homes in Nasarawa

— 3rd January 2018

•Priest tells Christians: Protect yourselves From Linus Oota, Lafia and Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Thousands of Tiv farmers of Nasarawa extraction deserted their homes, following attacks on some communities in neigbouring Benue State, by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen. The affected farmers who deserted Boutsa, Demekaa, Ayoosu, among other villages in Keana Local Government Area…

  • We’ll capture Lagos in 2019 –PDP

    — 3rd January 2018

    The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said it will capture Lagos in the 2019 governorship election. The party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Taofeek Gani, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, yesterday. “We will shock the All Progressives Congress (APC) by winning next year’s governorship election in…

  • If Jonathan’s regime had looters, Buhari’s has super looters –Yesufu, ADP chairman

    — 3rd January 2018

    From Okwe Obi, Abuja National Chairman of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Yabaji Yesufu, in this interview, frowned at the policies of the current administration, especially the fight against corruption and the 2018 budget.    Looking at the administration of President Buhari, how would you rate his administration in terms of the fight against corruption and…

  • PDP Convention: How battle was won, lost

    — 3rd January 2018

    By Ismail Omipidan and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The 2017 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention has come and gone. The epic contest for party positions won and lost. However, the story of what happened at the convention will be a subject of discourse for several months to come.  At the commencement of the campaigns for the…

  • Buhari, APC condemn Rivers, Kwara, Kaduna attacks

    — 3rd January 2018

    •Stop these senseless killings, HURIWA tasks president President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and outrage at the killing of innocent persons in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local Government Area of Rivers State. The president also condemned the killing of a traditional ruler in Kaduna State, the Etum Numana, Dr. Gambo Makama, and his wife in Sanga Local…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share