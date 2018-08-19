An urgent call to protect Nigeria’s elephants— 19th August 2018
“Are we happy to suppose that our grandchildren may never be able to see an elephant, except in a picture book?” – David Attenborough.
Of the five big games, it is not so easy to come by an elephant in Nigeria today – both in the wild and in captive areas; except you find yourself in the Yankari National Park, believed to have the largest and most important elephant herd of merely 100-150 or Omu-Shasha Forest, Ogun State. The other place you can readily come by an elephant is at the Jos Wildlife Park where an 8-foot, one-tusked, African Savannah Elephant (Loxodonta africana) has been stranded in an isolated block for 38 years.
READ ALSO: Government must pay attention to national parks (3)
A report by the United Nations in 2015, asserts that up to 100 elephants, both Savannah and Forest species, are being slaughtered daily in Africa by poachers, primarily for their tusk which the Chinese market constantly demands. As organizations and conservationists intensify efforts to halt illegal ivory trade and wildlife trafficking, recent research posits that the whole of Africa has an estimate of 352,271 Savanna elephants left, a far cry from between 3-5 million censored by World Wildlife Foundation in the 20th century.
Almost 25 years after a ban was placed on ivory trade, emerging markets still make it more difficult to address this menace. In 2015, the Chinese government in a bid to reduce the demand for African tusks and protect wild elephants made conscious efforts to curb ivory imports; however, re-occurring reports and pictures stress that a lot more elephants are being poached in southern and northern Nigeria and their tusks exported to Asian countries. The most recent cases made the news in Bauchi, Ogun, Osun and Idanre area of Ondo state, Nigeria.
READ ALSO: Customs intercepts elephant tusks worth N493m in Ikeja
Across the globe, one wonders what will become of the few elephants left in Nigeria; hence, the call for pragmatic, pro-wildlife actions to turn the tide and save the remaining elephants in Nigeria. The efforts of Nigeria-based organizations like Wildlife of Africa Conservation Initiative through her various Wildlife Education programmes and the Nigerian Conservation Foundation through her Forest Elephant Alive Campaign, among others, should not only be commended, they should be better funded to help them explore effective, science-based conservation strategies.
If we want future generations to live in a world where elephants thrive, the Wildlife Conservation Society has outlined and advocated the need to:
1. Increase aerial surveillance in strongholds.
2. Train and deploy more rangers in the protected areas.
3. Supply new rangers with equipment.
4. Assist the authorities in tracking and shutting down trafficking networks.
5. Grow our community development programs to support local communities to coexist with wildlife.
What will you do to help protect elephants and to support existing elephant conservation initiatives?
READ ALSO: Nigerian’s wildlife: An economy forgotten
► Seyifunmi Adebote, an environmentalist, wrote from Abuja, Nigeria.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
Latest
Igbo destiny is in APC: Azuka Okwuosa, APC chieftain, Ojukwu associate— 19th August 2018
Okwuosa, who is angling to represent Anambra South in the forthcoming 2019 election, gave reasons he wants to go to the upper legislative chamber. David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Honourable Azuka Okwuosa is a knight of the Anglican Church and frontline politician in Anambra State, who was mentored by the late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu. Therefore,…
-
Defections: PDP, APC have messed up party system – Junaidu Mohammad— 19th August 2018
“They have messed the already corrupt judiciary, they have messed the party system and I have said it as far back as 2015 that there is no difference between the two parties” • Urges Sakari to resign as Senate president Desmond Mgboh, Kano Second Republic politician and social critic, Dr Junaidu Mohammad, is a man…
-
Kofi Annan (1938 – 2018)— 19th August 2018
“Annan was the quintessential African diplomat who bestrode the world stage with dignity, finesse, admirable restraint and wisdom.” Kofi Annan’s contribution remains indelible in world history – Buhari Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has called his counterpart in Ghana, President Nana Akufo- Addo, to condole him and the people of Ghana over the passing of…
-
Buhari arrives Abuja, to chair security meeting tomorrow— 19th August 2018
He is expected to preside over the security meeting tomorrow before proceeding to his country home in Daura, Katsina State for the Sallah break. ■ Says defections beauty of democracy ■ Vows to jail looters Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari is back in the country after his 10-day vacation in London. He landed at…
-
Saraki/Oshiomhole drama: Who blinks first?— 19th August 2018
If the face-off lingers on for too long, then Nigerians may be in for another round of economic hardship… The question now is: who blinks first? Omomiyi Salaudeen The ongoing political drama occasioned by the recent defection of the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition People’s…
-
Entertainment
Why female stars hardly stay married – Anita Joseph, actress— 19th August 2018
To me, a man that cheats is saying, ‘I prefer someone else’ so what is the point? If he is not satisfied with me, Anita, then he belongs to someone else. Christian Agadibe Curvaceous actress, Anita Joseph, attracts loads of attention whenever she steps out. Her endowments in addition to her fame often make fans…
South-West Report
Land dispute: Lagos community protests harassment by security agents— 16th August 2018
Leader of the protesters, Femi Kazeem, called on the Federal Government to prevail on security agents to stop the unnecessary invasion of the area. Damiete Braide The youths in Oguntedo, Satellite Town, Lagos, on August 3, 2018, staged a peaceful protest against what they described as incessant killings and harassment of members of the community…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja evil forest— 15th August 2018
Kuje forest is more than an ordinary one. It means many things to the residents. For some, it means an evil forest, for others, it is a forest of life. – Inside the forest everything is possible Romanus Ugwu For visitors to the Kuje Area Council, an outskirt of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja,…
Oriental News
DEVASTATED BY NATURE— 15th August 2018
– South-East roads, especially Enugu-Onitsha highway, succumb to gully erosion, raising fears of imminent collapse Raphael Ede, Enugu, Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Enugu office of the Nigeria Erosion Watershed Management Project, (NEWMAP), recently raised the alarm that ravaging erosion may in the near fear future lead to the total collapse of several roads in Enugu State….
-
Features
How 76-yr-old woman lost 6 children, husband, adopted son in quick succession— 19th August 2018
“It was a happy home, but… in 1998, things started falling apart and from 1998 to 2000 death took them away in quick succession.” ■ Says I now live a gloomy, desolate, lonely life ■ Mulls suicide Linus Oota, Lafia Life has become mean and beastly for 76-year-old Mrs Theresa Igyum. The septuagenarian once had…
Literary Review
Onye Nkuzi for presentation in October— 18th August 2018
Onye Nkuzi, according to Dr. Okwuosa, “is a historical biography which stands out in the league of contemporary Nigerian biographies Simeon Mpamugoh Onye Nkuzi, Teacher, Statesman, Icon of Education, a historical biography, offers riveting insights into the life and times of a grandee – Honorable Reuben Ibekwe Uzoma, OBE, OFR, LL.D (honoris causa), and his…
-
Lifeline
Veteran actor needs N4m for surgery after road accident— 17th August 2018
The 66-year-old actor, who now walks with the aid of crutches, said he would be grateful if Nigerians could help him. Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja A veteran broadcaster, journalist and television actor, Mr. Duro Solomon, is critically ill. He needs N4 million for a surgery after he narrowly survived a ghastly road accident. The broadcaster, victim…
Education Review
How search for funding sparked uproar at NCE meeting— 14th August 2018
There are possibilities that the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education might also not be available for the next NCE meeting Fred Ezeh, Abuja The 63rd National Council on Education (NCE) ended in Abuja few days ago. The week long event usually commence with officials’ session with expected attendance from Federal and State…
-
TSWeekend
How Reginald won Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural pageant— 17th August 2018
Miss Gina Reginald, 20, has emerged the winner of Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural beauty pageant held recently at Imo Trade and Investment Centre, Owerri, Imo State. READ ALSO: Niger Delta peace still fragile, Clark warns FG She defeated 18 other contestants to win the coveted crown and smiled home with a brand new MG5 car….
Opinion
Re: Orji Kalu and the burden of history— 18th August 2018
To start with, The Sun newspaper is a business entity and as such, it is entitled to take a position on issues without recourse to Dr. Orji Kalu. Chijioke Anyim From the tone of the write-up, which was published on some online platforms a few days ago, it is not only glaring that the writer and…
Columnists
-
The multitude at RCCG Convention— 19th August 2018
Bisi Daniels It is usually ignored as an achievement but to host millions of people all day into the night without any ugly incident is perhaps a miracle in itself. That was what happened on the Friday of the 66th Annual Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). Massive attendance – a sea…
-
“There are days I wonder if my mind is an engine or an exhaust”— 19th August 2018
“As we drove to the party, my mind drifted. There are days I wonder if my mind is an engine or an exhaust…” Efe Anaughe I looked at myself in the mirror, hmmn not bad I thought to myself as I took a swirl in my flirty short dress in front of the mirror. My…
-
Being a dad: Life values fathers should teach their children— 18th August 2018
Kate Halim There are many life values fathers should not miss out on teaching their children. These life lessons and values will help them cope with the challenges of the real world with grace and confidence as they grow up. READ ALSO: Being a dad: How to teach kids to stand up for themselves Good manners…
-
The Authority of the believer [1]— 18th August 2018
Osondu Anyalechi Moses, all the years, had been standing up, sitting down, lying down, sleeping, dreaming, waking up, and in fact, doing things normal people do. By his side, and sometimes in his hand, was a rod, a companion, he never conceived in his mind, great and marvelous things he could be doing with it….
-
Why some men suddenly pull away— 18th August 2018
One reason a man will pull away is because he may have had his heart broken in the past, he may pull back because he worries about being hurt again. Amaka Nicholas It can be really confusing when the near perfect man who actually adores and worships the very ground you walk on –– loving,…
-
I suspect my wife, she’s too active!— 18th August 2018
I suspect she could be a better manager of people and resources. I have a feeling if I’d travelled before now, madam would’ve sacked our company cashier. Usoro I. Usoro I’ve never had reason to suspect my wife, but now I do! Oh, she’s loyal, supportive and all that. Submissive, speaks good English and, well,…
-
If you Saraki me, I Oshiomhole you— 18th August 2018
I asked him about the two-third number of lawmakers that Saraki said would be needed to impeach him like Oshiomhole is asking for. Chika Abanobi Brothers and Sisters in Crisis, the way the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Adams Oshiomhole, Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), are going about their war of words, I am afraid…
-
NASS: A season of anomie— 18th August 2018
Last week Tuesday, Nigerians woke up to the news of the blockade of the National Assembly, by armed operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS). Ndubuisi Orji These are trying times for our democracy. From Benue to Imo down to Abuja , there have been so much “demonstration of craze” in recent times. READ…
-
‘If only you were here’— 18th August 2018
The bishop pointed out the essence of true leadership which is leaving behind a good legacy – the type that would become a reference: “If only you were here” Mike Awoyinfa “What will you be remembered for when you die? In life, you will only be remembered by the problems you created or the ones…
-
Things good men don’t do in relationships— 18th August 2018
Good men don’t make you feel like an afterthought. He doesn’t play games with your heart. He doesn’t discard your feelings. Kate Halim Being in a relationship with a good man is heaven on earth. You know he loves you because his actions match his words. He sees you as his partner not like a…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply