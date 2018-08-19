“Are we happy to suppose that our grandchildren may never be able to see an elephant, except in a picture book?” – David Attenborough.

Of the five big games, it is not so easy to come by an elephant in Nigeria today – both in the wild and in captive areas; except you find yourself in the Yankari National Park, believed to have the largest and most important elephant herd of merely 100-150 or Omu-Shasha Forest, Ogun State. The other place you can readily come by an elephant is at the Jos Wildlife Park where an 8-foot, one-tusked, African Savannah Elephant (Loxodonta africana) has been stranded in an isolated block for 38 years.

A report by the United Nations in 2015, asserts that up to 100 elephants, both Savannah and Forest species, are being slaughtered daily in Africa by poachers, primarily for their tusk which the Chinese market constantly demands. As organizations and conservationists intensify efforts to halt illegal ivory trade and wildlife trafficking, recent research posits that the whole of Africa has an estimate of 352,271 Savanna elephants left, a far cry from between 3-5 million censored by World Wildlife Foundation in the 20th century.