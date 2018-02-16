The Sun News
Customs intercepts elephant tusks worth N493m in Ikeja

— 16th February 2018

…Arrests Chinese exporter

Isaac Anumihe

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted sacks of elephant tusks and pangolin shells in a warehouse at No. 38, Ogundana Street, Off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, with a combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N493.5 million.

The unit also arrested a Chinese suspect, Mr. Ko Sin Ying, in connection with the items whose export breaches international protocols and conventions.  

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, yesterday, Comptroller, Mohammed Uba Garba, said the seizures comprised 55 sacks of pangolin shells weighing 2001kg and valued at N408.32 million, and 218 pieces of elephant tusk weighing 343kg and valued at N85.2 million.

He disclosed that the team, acting on intelligence, had mounted surveillance on the area and on a tip-off, raided the apartment where the security confirmed the occupant to be a Chinese national, Mr. Ko Sin Ying.

Garba noted that the export of such endangered species of animals like elephant and pangolin breaches international protocols and conventions. According to him, the United Nations Charter on the Preservation of Endangered Species entails that Customs administrations globally protect wildlife by intercepting illegal trade on such animals. 

“It further prevents the killings of endangered species since the tusks are only available after the killing of the elephant or pangolin,” he said.

He said the items would be handed over to the Nigerian Environmental  Standards and Regulatory Enforcement Agency (NESREA) for further investigations, adding that such collaboration would protect the natural habitat and the endangered species.

    …Arrests Chinese exporter Isaac Anumihe The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted sacks of elephant tusks and pangolin shells in a warehouse at No. 38, Ogundana Street, Off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, with a combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N493.5 million. The unit also arrested a Chinese…

